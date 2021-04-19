Bahati's reaction after Embarambamba mentioned him as one of his Role Models

Singer Kevin Bahati is elated after being mentioned by Kisii Gospel Musician, Embarambamba as one of his role models.
Sasa ningojeeni kwa matope- Bahati
Embarambamba had appeared on NTV’s The Trend and when asked about who his role model was, he mentioned that he had loved Bahati’s songs and that he looked up to him.
In an Instagram post, Bahati disclosed that in a phone call with Embarambamba, the Kisii mucician had allegedly asked for a collabo on one of his songs.
“#Embarambamba Just Called Me he Wants Us to Do #DearEx... Remix 🤣🤣🤣 🤣🤣🤣 SASA NINGOJEENI KWA MATOPE 🙆♂️,” read Bahati’s message.
Embarambamba has been making headlines these past months over his antics when performing, going ahead as sharing that he once fell in a pit latrine due to the same.
