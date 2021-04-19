Bahati's reaction after Embarambamba mentioned him as one of his Role Models

Embarambamba had appeared on NTV’s The Trend and when asked about who his role model was, he mentioned that he had loved Bahati’s songs and that he looked up to him.

In an Instagram post, Bahati disclosed that in a phone call with Embarambamba, the Kisii mucician had allegedly asked for a collabo on one of his songs.

“#Embarambamba Just Called Me he Wants Us to Do #DearEx... Remix 🤣🤣🤣 🤣🤣🤣 SASA NINGOJEENI KWA MATOPE 🙆‍♂️,” read Bahati’s message.