The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBC's Ian Wafula elevated to continental role in latest promotion

Amos Robi

Wafula has been with the BBC for five years after previous stints with KTN and K24

BBC Journalist Ian Wafula
BBC Journalist Ian Wafula

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist Ian Wafula is stepping into an exciting new role as the Africa Security Correspondent, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Recommended articles

Based in Nairobi, Wafula will be at the forefront of covering the continent's complex security affairs.

Wafula took to his social media platforms to share the news, expressing his enthusiasm for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

On his Instagram, he wrote, "I am now the Africa Security Correspondent for the BBC based in Nairobi. Looking forward to cover the continent and learn from its complex security nuances."

ADVERTISEMENT

The promotion is a testament to Wafula's dedication and exceptional journalistic skills. He took a moment to express his gratitude to those who have supported him along the way.

"Special thanks to my friends & family for being my constant cheerleaders. As well as my editors Juliet Njeri, Vera Kwakofi & Newton Ndebu for believing in me. Let’s go!" he said.

BBC Journalist Ian Wafula
BBC Journalist Ian Wafula BBC Journalist Ian Wafula Pulse Live Kenya

READ: TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Wafula's journey in journalism has been marked by steady growth and a commitment to excellence. He joined the BBC in 2018, where he has served as both a presenter and a reporter for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his tenure at the BBC, Wafula worked with K24 as a news anchor and show host, contributing his skills and expertise for two years.

His journalism career began at Kenya Television Network (KTN), where he started as an intern and rose through the ranks to become a reporter during his two-year stint.

In addition to his impressive career trajectory, Wafula recently added an academic achievement to his list of accomplishments.

Just two months ago, he earned a Master's degree in International Journalism from Cardiff University in the U.K., further enhancing his knowledge and skills in the field.

BBC’s Ian Wafula
BBC’s Ian Wafula BBC’s Ian Wafula Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: BBC’s Ian Wafula over the moon as he joins Cardiff University in the UK

Wafula's dedication and talent have not gone unnoticed. His work has garnered several prestigious awards, including winning the 'Corporal Trauma' documentary, which clinched the World Health Organization x International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) Violence Against Children Reporting contest.

This achievement came with a significant cash prize of $1000, which he gave out to charity.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee drops 'Mrs Schweizer' title from Instagram bio

Akothee drops 'Mrs Schweizer' title from Instagram bio

BBC's Ian Wafula elevated to continental role in latest promotion

BBC's Ian Wafula elevated to continental role in latest promotion

TikToker sets sight on Samidoh's heart, ready to cook her way to love

TikToker sets sight on Samidoh's heart, ready to cook her way to love

Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

After tears, two strikes, Ilebaye ‘Gen-Z baddie’ emerges winner of BBN All Stars

After tears, two strikes, Ilebaye ‘Gen-Z baddie’ emerges winner of BBN All Stars

List: Nyege Nyege rolls out stellar lineup of performers

List: Nyege Nyege rolls out stellar lineup of performers

May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Journalist Jeff Koinange

We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy

Prankster Nicki Bigfish

Prankster turned victim - Nicki Bigfish scammed after offering a helping hand

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Papa Shirandula actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira'

'Papa Shirandula' actress Kawira addresses concerns of her whereabouts