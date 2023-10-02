BBC's Ian Wafula elevated to continental role in latest promotion

Based in Nairobi, Wafula will be at the forefront of covering the continent's complex security affairs.

Wafula took to his social media platforms to share the news, expressing his enthusiasm for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

On his Instagram, he wrote, "I am now the Africa Security Correspondent for the BBC based in Nairobi. Looking forward to cover the continent and learn from its complex security nuances."

ADVERTISEMENT

The promotion is a testament to Wafula's dedication and exceptional journalistic skills. He took a moment to express his gratitude to those who have supported him along the way.

"Special thanks to my friends & family for being my constant cheerleaders. As well as my editors Juliet Njeri, Vera Kwakofi & Newton Ndebu for believing in me. Let’s go!" he said.

BBC Journalist Ian Wafula Pulse Live Kenya

Wafula's journey in journalism has been marked by steady growth and a commitment to excellence. He joined the BBC in 2018, where he has served as both a presenter and a reporter for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his tenure at the BBC, Wafula worked with K24 as a news anchor and show host, contributing his skills and expertise for two years.

His journalism career began at Kenya Television Network (KTN), where he started as an intern and rose through the ranks to become a reporter during his two-year stint.

In addition to his impressive career trajectory, Wafula recently added an academic achievement to his list of accomplishments.

Just two months ago, he earned a Master's degree in International Journalism from Cardiff University in the U.K., further enhancing his knowledge and skills in the field.

BBC’s Ian Wafula Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Wafula's dedication and talent have not gone unnoticed. His work has garnered several prestigious awards, including winning the 'Corporal Trauma' documentary, which clinched the World Health Organization x International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) Violence Against Children Reporting contest.