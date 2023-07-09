TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

The former Youth Café presenter will now host the Nation FM morning show alongside Mariam Bishar.

Aseli is replacing David Oyuke who left the station to pursue further education.

Aseli was introduced to the public on the NTV's show 'The Trend' where he expressed his excitement about joining the station.

"I am super excited about this, the fans should expect laughter, wit, cause they will learn a lot of things. Morning Fix will be a great show," Aseli said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Aseli announced his exit from Standard Media Group where he had been for six years on July 3.

In his heartfelt Instagram post, Aseli specifically thanked Joe Ageyo and Kibisu Mulanda, his bosses at Standard Group, for giving him the opportunity to work with the esteemed media house.

He also expressed his appreciation for his colleagues Kevin Matara and Thandiwe Yego, with whom he shared countless memorable experiences.

"After 6 unforgettable years as a Youth News host at KTN News and radio presenter at Vybez Radio, it's time to say goodbye.

"Thank you for believing in me, for 5000+ interviews, and for the memories that will last a lifetime. On to new adventures!" wrote Aseli, acknowledging the impact of his time with Standard Group.

Brian Aseli Pulse Live Kenya

Aseli's journey with Vybz Radio began when he joined the morning show, stepping in to replace Sheila Kwamboka, who had moved to Kiss 100.

Prior to his time at Standard Group, he briefly worked at Kubamba Radio, which unfortunately faced financial challenges and ceased operations.