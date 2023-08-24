BBC's Richard Kagoe’s 3 thoughts as he looks forward to marking 20 years in journalism

In a conversation with this writer, Kagoe who approaching his 20th year in the field, Kagoe emphasised the necessity of creating content that resonates with young people in light of new market trends.

He highlighted shifts in trends and changes in consumer patterns, which have led to the transformation of how mainstream media platforms present and distribute their content.

"At the BBC, there was a consideration of how to approach young audiences, as they are not watching or listening to news. The thinking was that we need to embrace a digital, fast approach," Kagoe said.

Kagoe discusses rise of podcasts in the digital era

As the host of the 'BBC Focus on Africa' Podcast, Kagoe discussed the advantages of digital media, particularly its ability to track trending topics, which aids in determining content performance.

This, in turn, assists journalists in choosing the type of content to distribute on their channels and how to effectively approach it.

"It's easier for us to measure the performance of a story, so we can discern what our audience is interested in. For instance, now we use digital tools to decide on the type of stories we cover," he noted.

Kagoe discusses the longevity of podcasts

Regarding the longevity of podcasts, Kagoe expressed his belief that these platforms will endure over the long term, aligning with the direction the world is moving in.

"Podcasts are here to stay. Looking at research, people no longer engage in appointment listening for radio or appointment watching for TV. This change informs why I should seize this opportunity," he said.

He emphasised the importance of understanding market preferences, citing how even his own dressing style has evolved.

"I've dropped the tie; I'm now wearing t-shirts and jeans. This evolution speaks volumes," he remarked.

When asked about his plans to launch his own platform, Kagoe indicated that he feels no immediate pressure to do so.