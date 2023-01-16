ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ben Pol eats humble pie after being exposed by Anerlisa Muigai, issues statement

Amos Robi

Anerlisa recently called out Ben Pol over what she termed as taking advantage of her silence

Tanzanian singer Ben Pol
Tanzanian singer Ben Pol

Tanzanian singer Ben Pol has issued an apology following a series of interviews where he blamed Anerlisa Muigai for their broken marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ben Pol in a statement he released on his social media said his intention was not to hurt the business woman but rather share the experience of their marriage which he said he took full responsibility for.

“I want to apologize for the things I said about my marriage during my series of interviews, My intention was never to hurt but to share my experience of the marriage, an experience I take full responsibility for. I also wanted to articulate how it affected my mental health,” Ben Pol wrote.

The 'Moyo Mashine' singer said he will be cautious going forward when talking about his marriage experience.

Musician Ben Pol
Musician Ben Pol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Find a job, go back to school if you fail in music – Anerlisa tackles Ben Pol

“I recognize that my words were hurtful to my ex-wife and I apologize to her and to the public.

“While I do want to continue to talk about mental health and speak about my experiences, I will strive to do so in a way that is more mindful and more constructive,” Ben Pol said.

In a bid to clear her name, Anerlisa released the screenshot of the messages which were sent between December 25 and January 4

The screenshots believed to be messages from the singer depict Ben Pol pouring his heart out to Anerlisa, over Christmas admitting that she was in her thoughts over Christmas and the changes that have come with her exit in his life.

Ben Pol
Ben Pol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anerlisa Muigai calls out Ben Pol after failed marriage remarks

The first message in the series of messages sent in quick succession read: “I tried to decorate our Christmas tree, was thinking of you.”

A minute later, yet another followed which read: “Christmases are not the same” before yet another one that alluded to their marriage.

"I want to let you know that I was never with you because of money, in fact during our relationship, it was the time that I was making the least money in my whole 12+ years career, but I was okay and I never complained about it…I loved the space and the idea that we were going to grow together.” Read more messages.

Ben Pol with his ex-wife Anerlisa Muigai
Ben Pol with his ex-wife Anerlisa Muigai Ben Pol with his wife Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Trouble began when Ben Pol admitted in a recent interview in which he opened up on their failed marriage, admitted that he never enjoyed being married to Anerlisa.

Anerlisa on her Instagram page said the Tanzanian singer has constantly used interviews to paint her in bad light which was different from what he sent her in texts.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Beef loading? - Rayvanny-Harmonize in bitter online exchange [Screenshots]

Beef loading? - Rayvanny-Harmonize in bitter online exchange [Screenshots]

Ben Pol eats humble pie after being exposed by Anerlisa Muigai, issues statement

Ben Pol eats humble pie after being exposed by Anerlisa Muigai, issues statement

Betty Musambi pens love-filled message to husband Bonnie Musambi on his birthday

Betty Musambi pens love-filled message to husband Bonnie Musambi on his birthday

Another top Standard Group journalist quits

Another top Standard Group journalist quits

Justina Syokau responds to claims car she was gifted is not new

Justina Syokau responds to claims car she was gifted is not new

Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates

Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates

Ken wa Maria among scores arrested in raid enforcing Sakaja's directive

Ken wa Maria among scores arrested in raid enforcing Sakaja's directive

Find a job, go back to school if you fail in music – Anerlisa tackles Ben Pol

Find a job, go back to school if you fail in music – Anerlisa tackles Ben Pol

Fena Gitu pours her heart out in response to rumours of dating Michelle Ntalami

Fena Gitu pours her heart out in response to rumours of dating Michelle Ntalami

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai

Anerlisa Muigai leaks screenshot of Ben Pol’s recent texts in ugly exchange

Catherine Kasavuli memorial service was conducted at Friends Church in Nairobi

Kasavuli's mother, Dr Ofweneke tickle mourners with jokes during funeral service

Trio Mio

Trio Mio speaks on expectations ahead of KCSE results announcement

Kanye West and Bianca [TMZ]

Kanye West allegedly remarries 2 months after divorce