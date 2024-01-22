The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Samidoh reunites with his children in Boston, after 8 months

Lynet Okumu

Samidoh joyfully reunites with his children in Boston, a few months after Edday disclosed her reasons for not allowing him to see their kids.

Samidoh meets his children with Edday Nderitu in Boston, USA

Popular musician Samidoh Muchoki has experienced a heartwarming reunion with his children, who are currently residing in Boston, U.S.A., with his estranged wife, Edday Nderitu.

The emotional meeting was beautifully captured by his elder daughter, Shirleen Muchoki, who shared touching photos of the family reunion on Instagram.

Shirleen expressed her joy on social media, writing, "Wow, what a beautiful day. My Daddy is finally here; we missed you, Daddy. Welcome to Boston."

Samidoh meets his children with Edday Nderitu in Boston, USA

READ: Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

The images shared depict a poignant moment of family togetherness, capturing the emotions of the long-awaited reunion.

"Wow, what a beautiful day. My Daddy is finally here; we missed you, Daddy. Welcome to Boston," she wrote.

In April 2023, Edday Nderitu made a significant decision to relocate to the United States with their three children, where they subsequently began their schooling later in the year.

The move marked a new chapter for the family, introducing them to a different environment and lifestyle.

Samidoh meets his children with Edday Nderitu in Boston, USA

READ: Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

The separation between Edday and Samidoh gained public attention in May 2023 when Edday announced her decision to end their marriage and move to the United States.

In her public statement, she clarified that she was not part of a polygamous marriage, emphasising her conscious choice to step away from what she described as a 'toxic environment' due to the 'unbelievable behavior displayed.'

She pointed to Senator Karen Nyamu as a factor in the challenges faced by her and Samidoh.

Despite the public nature of their separation, Edday has remained firm in her decision, prioritizing her well-being and that of her children.

Edday Nderitu

READ: Edday Nderitu finally reveals real reason she refuses to let Samidoh meet their children

At the heart of the couple’s troubles is nominated Senator Karen Nyamu who Edday has referred to in the past, including when she first made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous union.

As Samidoh warmed up to Karen Nyamu with their love catching public attention and their photos doing rounds on social media in February 2023, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.

Karen, who shares two children with the artist, has openly shared their relationship on social media, showcasing family moments with Samidoh and the children.

