Samidoh reunites with his children in Boston, after 8 months

The emotional meeting was beautifully captured by his elder daughter, Shirleen Muchoki, who shared touching photos of the family reunion on Instagram.

Edday's 1st born elated after Samidoh visits Boston

Shirleen expressed her joy on social media, writing, "Wow, what a beautiful day. My Daddy is finally here; we missed you, Daddy. Welcome to Boston."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The images shared depict a poignant moment of family togetherness, capturing the emotions of the long-awaited reunion.

"Wow, what a beautiful day. My Daddy is finally here; we missed you, Daddy. Welcome to Boston," she wrote.

Edday Nderitu relocates to the U.S.A.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2023, Edday Nderitu made a significant decision to relocate to the United States with their three children, where they subsequently began their schooling later in the year.

The move marked a new chapter for the family, introducing them to a different environment and lifestyle.

Pulse Live Kenya

The separation between Edday and Samidoh gained public attention in May 2023 when Edday announced her decision to end their marriage and move to the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her public statement, she clarified that she was not part of a polygamous marriage, emphasising her conscious choice to step away from what she described as a 'toxic environment' due to the 'unbelievable behavior displayed.'

She pointed to Senator Karen Nyamu as a factor in the challenges faced by her and Samidoh.

Despite the public nature of their separation, Edday has remained firm in her decision, prioritizing her well-being and that of her children.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Nyamu's relationship with Samidoh

At the heart of the couple’s troubles is nominated Senator Karen Nyamu who Edday has referred to in the past, including when she first made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous union.

As Samidoh warmed up to Karen Nyamu with their love catching public attention and their photos doing rounds on social media in February 2023, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.