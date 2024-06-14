The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betting company boss linked to Eve Mungai finally confirms nature of their relationship

Lynet Okumu

The betting company CEO who was linked to Eve Mungai clears the air on the nature of their relationship

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai
  • The CEO of a betting company in Kenya clarifies his relationship with Eve Mungai
  • There were rumors linking Eve Mungai to MC Gogo, but she firmly refuted these claims
  • Eve expressed a preference for dating older individuals, mentioning that she prefers dating someone at least three to four years older than herself

Recommended articles

Eve Mungai, a well-known Kenyan content creator, has recently been the subject of various rumours concerning her personal life.

Among those linked to the media personality is the CEO of a betting company in Kenya, who kept silent when the reports came up.

In an interview with local media houses on June 13, the CEO, identified as Aggrey Sayi confirmed that there was indeed an interaction between him and Eve Mungai.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were rumours that you were involved with one of Kenya's content creators, Mungai Eve. We don't know if the rumours were true or not because they were all over the blogs?" a blogger asked during the interview.

Maybets manager Aggrey Sayi (LinkedIn)
Maybets manager Aggrey Sayi (LinkedIn) Maybets manager Aggrey Sayi(LinkedIn) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Eve Mungai feels about ex-boyfriend Trevor replacing her with Eve Nyaga

He explained that their interaction occurred through his previous company, where Eve was involved as a brand ambassador.

"No, they were not rumors. My involvement with her was not with her as a person. We were involved with her as a brand in my previous company. Our engagement was purely professional and she was one of the influencers and one of the brand ambassadors we were working with. That was our engagement," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

This clarification comes amidst widespread speculation about a romantic relationship between the two.

YouTuber Eve Mungai
YouTuber Eve Mungai YouTuber Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

Another name that has come up in connection with Eve Mungai is MC Gogo. Following her breakup with Director Trevor, her boyfriend of five years, rumours began circulating about possible romantic involvement with MC Gogo.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Eve has firmly refuted these claims, emphasizing that their relationship is strictly platonic.

In a previous interview with Oga Obinna, Eve addressed these rumors head-on. "He's just my friend. We're not dating," she stated, highlighting that their interactions were often misconstrued by the public.

Mungai Eve
Mungai Eve Pulse Live Kenya

Eve further elaborated on why she has no intentions of dating MC Gogo. She pointed out that MC Gogo is already in a relationship and that she values their friendship too much to complicate it with romantic feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Eve expressed a preference for dating older individuals.

"I value our friendship, and I support our friendship. We've never thought about dating each other... From my point of view, I like dating someone older than me more," she explained.

Mungai Eve
Mungai Eve Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mungai Eve addresses breakup with Director Trevor & responds to claims of cheating

Eve mentioned that she prefers dating someone at least three to four years older than herself, as she believes this age difference works well for her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rachel Ruto's touching message and future plans for Jahmby Koikai’s cause

Rachel Ruto's touching message and future plans for Jahmby Koikai’s cause

Fare thee well warrior! Jahmby Koikai finally laid to rest at Langata Cemetery
Live

Fare thee well warrior! Jahmby Koikai finally laid to rest at Langata Cemetery

Betting company boss linked to Eve Mungai finally confirms nature of their relationship

Betting company boss linked to Eve Mungai finally confirms nature of their relationship

Larry Madowo's tribute to Jahmby, how they met & her struggles during 'The Trend'

Larry Madowo's tribute to Jahmby, how they met & her struggles during 'The Trend'

Nimo answers Mr Seed's question on why she came back after dumping him

Nimo answers Mr Seed's question on why she came back after dumping him

Struggles of dating a younger man, according to Betty Kyallo

Struggles of dating a younger man, according to Betty Kyallo

Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui

Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui

I may not have fulfilled my duties as your dad, forgive me - Jahmby Koikai's dad

I may not have fulfilled my duties as your dad, forgive me - Jahmby Koikai's dad

Rise & rise of Elias Makori in 32-year career at Nation Media Group

Rise & rise of Elias Makori in 32-year career at Nation Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Madtraxx and his wife Salma Hussein

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Content creator Njeri Mbugua

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Mike Sonko at the Jahmby Koikai tribute at Quiver Lounge Thika Road

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night