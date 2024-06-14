Betting company boss linked to Eve Mungai finally confirms nature of their relationship

Eve Mungai, a well-known Kenyan content creator, has recently been the subject of various rumours concerning her personal life.

Among those linked to the media personality is the CEO of a betting company in Kenya, who kept silent when the reports came up.

In an interview with local media houses on June 13, the CEO, identified as Aggrey Sayi confirmed that there was indeed an interaction between him and Eve Mungai.

"There were rumours that you were involved with one of Kenya's content creators, Mungai Eve. We don't know if the rumours were true or not because they were all over the blogs?" a blogger asked during the interview.

He explained that their interaction occurred through his previous company, where Eve was involved as a brand ambassador.

"No, they were not rumors. My involvement with her was not with her as a person. We were involved with her as a brand in my previous company. Our engagement was purely professional and she was one of the influencers and one of the brand ambassadors we were working with. That was our engagement," he explained.

This clarification comes amidst widespread speculation about a romantic relationship between the two.

Eve Mungai and MC Gogo: Just friends

Another name that has come up in connection with Eve Mungai is MC Gogo. Following her breakup with Director Trevor, her boyfriend of five years, rumours began circulating about possible romantic involvement with MC Gogo.

However, Eve has firmly refuted these claims, emphasizing that their relationship is strictly platonic.

In a previous interview with Oga Obinna, Eve addressed these rumors head-on. "He's just my friend. We're not dating," she stated, highlighting that their interactions were often misconstrued by the public.

Reason Eve cannot date MC Gogo

Eve further elaborated on why she has no intentions of dating MC Gogo. She pointed out that MC Gogo is already in a relationship and that she values their friendship too much to complicate it with romantic feelings.

Additionally, Eve expressed a preference for dating older individuals.

"I value our friendship, and I support our friendship. We've never thought about dating each other... From my point of view, I like dating someone older than me more," she explained.

Eve mentioned that she prefers dating someone at least three to four years older than herself, as she believes this age difference works well for her.