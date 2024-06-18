The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Is another baby on the horizon for Betty Kyallo? Her reply to young bae sparks buzz

Lynet Okumu

Betty Kyallo and Charlie Jones, who now refer to each other as husband and wife, appear to be moving briskly in their relationship.

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones
Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones
  • Betty Kyallo and Charlie Jones are openly expressing their affection for each other on social media
  • Betty has been vocal about her happiness and satisfaction in her new relationship, expressing gratitude and excitement for their future together
  • Charlie playfully requested to have more children with Betty, sparking conversations among their followers

Recommended articles

In a lighthearted and public exchange on social media, popular Kenyan TV presenter Betty Kyallo responded to her 26-year-old boyfriend Charlie Jones's playful request to have more children together.

The couple, who recently went public with their relationship, have been openly expressing their affection for each other, much to the delight of their fans.

This flirty interaction showcased their budding romance and sparked conversations among their followers about the possibility of expanding their family.

ADVERTISEMENT
Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones
Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Struggles of dating a younger man, according to Betty Kyallo

The exchange began when Betty Kyallo posted a lovely message to Charlie Jones on social media, declaring her love for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hi love! I love you!" she wrote, capturing the attention of her fans and followers. Charlie responded with a playful request, asking Betty to have more children with him. "Give me babies," he wrote, to which Betty playfully replied, "Oh word? Tell me more."

This interaction came just days after the couple made their relationship public, with Betty celebrating Charlie’s 26th birthday with a loving message.

Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram)
Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram) Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mwanaume chocolate, ana ndevu - Betty Kyallo confirms new love in her life

"Happy birthday love. More laughter, more joy, more hugs, more babies, more us. This is it," Betty wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the couple. In the picture, Charlie is seen towering over Betty with his signature dreadlocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betty Kyallo has been very vocal about her happiness and satisfaction in her new relationship.

In her birthday message to Charlie, she expressed her gratitude and excitement for their future together. "Thank you for everything. Happy birthday," she wrote, further affirming her deep affection for him.

Betty did not shy away from declaring that she had found the right partner. "God sent me the right one. You all can be mad," she said confidently.

Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram)
Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram) Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Betty Kyallo opens up on plans to have another child

Betty’s public display of affection and her positive outlook on their relationship have been met with widespread support from her fans.

She has also been vocal about her hopes for Charlie’s continued success, expressing her desire for him to achieve even greater accomplishments. "I pray my man always wins. He's been winning, but I want him to win a lot more. On God. Happy wife, happy life," she added.

However, as with any public figure, some critics question the couple’s intentions and plans. Despite this, Betty’s confidence in her relationship and her partner’s support continue to shine through.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arrow Bwoy gives Nadia Mukami an ultimatum: 3 kids or another wife

Arrow Bwoy gives Nadia Mukami an ultimatum: 3 kids or another wife

Is another baby on the horizon for Betty Kyallo? Her reply to young bae sparks buzz

Is another baby on the horizon for Betty Kyallo? Her reply to young bae sparks buzz

Churchill Show comedians to host tribute show for Fred Omondi at Carnivore [Details]

Churchill Show comedians to host tribute show for Fred Omondi at Carnivore [Details]

Prince Indah faces fans' wrath for continuing shows after crew member's death

Prince Indah faces fans' wrath for continuing shows after crew member's death

Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Jackie Matubia breaks down as she opens up about father's stage 4 cancer

Jackie Matubia breaks down as she opens up about father's stage 4 cancer

Details of Fred Omondi's memorial & burial services

Details of Fred Omondi's memorial & burial services

Oga Obinna speaks on his 'baby' Dem Wa Facebook's emotions & their journey together

Oga Obinna speaks on his 'baby' Dem Wa Facebook's emotions & their journey together

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Content creator Njeri Mbugua

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Mike Sonko at the Jahmby Koikai tribute at Quiver Lounge Thika Road

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024

Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui