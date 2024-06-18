Is another baby on the horizon for Betty Kyallo? Her reply to young bae sparks buzz

In a lighthearted and public exchange on social media, popular Kenyan TV presenter Betty Kyallo responded to her 26-year-old boyfriend Charlie Jones's playful request to have more children together.

The couple, who recently went public with their relationship, have been openly expressing their affection for each other, much to the delight of their fans.

This flirty interaction showcased their budding romance and sparked conversations among their followers about the possibility of expanding their family.

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones Pulse Live Kenya

Will Betty Kyallo give her new bae a child?

The exchange began when Betty Kyallo posted a lovely message to Charlie Jones on social media, declaring her love for him.

"Hi love! I love you!" she wrote, capturing the attention of her fans and followers. Charlie responded with a playful request, asking Betty to have more children with him. "Give me babies," he wrote, to which Betty playfully replied, "Oh word? Tell me more."

This interaction came just days after the couple made their relationship public, with Betty celebrating Charlie’s 26th birthday with a loving message.

Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

"Happy birthday love. More laughter, more joy, more hugs, more babies, more us. This is it," Betty wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the couple. In the picture, Charlie is seen towering over Betty with his signature dreadlocks.

Betty Kyallo celebrates her new relationship

Betty Kyallo has been very vocal about her happiness and satisfaction in her new relationship.

In her birthday message to Charlie, she expressed her gratitude and excitement for their future together. "Thank you for everything. Happy birthday," she wrote, further affirming her deep affection for him.

Betty did not shy away from declaring that she had found the right partner. "God sent me the right one. You all can be mad," she said confidently.

Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Betty’s public display of affection and her positive outlook on their relationship have been met with widespread support from her fans.

She has also been vocal about her hopes for Charlie’s continued success, expressing her desire for him to achieve even greater accomplishments. "I pray my man always wins. He's been winning, but I want him to win a lot more. On God. Happy wife, happy life," she added.