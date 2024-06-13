Struggles of dating a younger man, according to Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo has shared a glimpse into her dating life with her new man, sparking curiosity and speculation among her fans.

In a recent social media post, Betty gave her followers a peek into her relationship dynamics, showcasing a blend of amusement and confusion as her boyfriend sang along to a rap song by Future.

A Snapshot of Betty Kyalo's new relationship

In the video, Betty can be seen in the passenger seat while her boyfriend, who was driving, enthusiastically rapped along to an expletive-laden song by Future.

Media personality Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Betty captured the entire scene, highlighting her mild amusement and bemused expressions as her boyfriend recited the lyrics word for word. The Instagram post, dated June 12, was captioned with a playful note: "When they younger and way too cool. Ladies, it's not easy."

This post has reignited rumors about the age difference between Betty and her new man, suggesting that he might be significantly younger.

Addressing the age rumours

Rumors about her boyfriend's age have been circulating, with some speculating that he might be much younger than Betty.

Addressing these rumours, Betty clarified, "Even if my boyfriend were 21, he's still an adult since he's over 18. But he's not 21. We've decided to give people some space to mind their own business. As for a wedding, we're not focusing on that right now. Let me take care of my own life and child for now."

Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo on her new man

On June 9, 2024, Betty Kyallo shared more about her relationship in a social media post. She expressed contentment with her current situation, stating, "Honestly, I can't complain. I'm in a good place and I feel loved. But why does my love life concern people? I'm happy and have found someone who understands me."

Betty also addressed the curiosity surrounding her boyfriend's identity and her decision to keep details about him private.

When asked if she was hiding her boyfriend, she responded, "I prefer not to give too many details because there are people with ill intentions, but God has protected us. We've been together for about 8 months. While I usually share everything online, he doesn't like the spotlight. That doesn't mean I'm hiding him. People have seen us out and about. Just because I haven't posted him doesn't mean I'm keeping him a secret. We go everywhere together – restaurants, supermarkets, everywhere. We're just living a normal life."

Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

