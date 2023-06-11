Betty Kyallo opens up on suffering 'character development' while dating

Dr King'ori had asked her to name one of her exes who might have put her through a difficult time, and Betty Kyallo responded by saying that the people you date sometimes do things that ultimately open your eyes.

During the conversation, Betty's sister, Mercy Kyallo, who was also present, jokingly questioned whether Betty's relationship with Dennis Okari was a genuine marriage or merely a course she was taking.

She, however, mentioned that she also gave some of her exes a difficult time. Nonetheless, she emphasized that different people teach you different things.

"Different people teach you different lessons. One comes with anew angle that you have never seen, another one follows the coming week just like that but then you heal," Betty said.

Betty speaks on her short lived marriage journey

Betty dated fellow media personality Dennis Okari for four years, but their marriage only lasted for six months.

According to Betty, she stated that she actually doesn't know how events unfolded, but she jokingly said that she blames the wedding gown.

She explained that perhaps people wished her bad luck due to the nature of her wedding, but she also mentioned that maybe it was not meant to be.

"Right now we are in different paths and we are all happy and we are also friends," Betty said.

She added that dating someone for a long time doesn't necessarily mean that your marriage will also be long-lasting.

She joked that people often bring up her wedding and congratulate her, unaware that she has moved on and healed.