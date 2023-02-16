ADVERTISEMENT
How Bien is spending his time in London

Amos Robi

The Sauti Sol singer flew to London alongside his wife and manager Chiki Kuruka.

Sauti Sol singer Bien
Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza has flown to London to record his debut album, a solo project coming after his 2021 EP 'Bald Men Love Better'.

Accompanied by his wife Chiki Kuruka, Bien has balanced studio time with exploring the European city, including attending a concert headlined by American RnB artist Chris Brown.

The concert was hosted at the iconic O2 Arena and was sold out.

"That was the best show I have watched in my life," the 'Inauma' singer posted after watching the American performer live.

Bien attends Chris Brown's concert in London
In the course of his stay in London, Bien has completed a collaboration with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, who is popular for her hit single 'Rush'.

The song dubbed 'My Baby' is set to be released on Friday, February 17.

Bien Aime will spend the next couple of weeks in London recording his first solo album.

The singer revealed he had intended to release the album earlier but promised to have the album out once he is back in Nairobi.

“I am a brand new artiste since Sauti Sol started the Alone Together project. Since then I promised fans a solo album which I have not been able to deliver, but this time, I have promised myself that once I am back from London, I will have it out,” Bien said in an interview.

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza
Bien will be following in the footsteps of his fellow Sauti Sol band members who have already released their solo albums.

Savara Mudigi released his first solo album dubbed 'Savage Level' in February 2022 while Chimano dropped his debut album, 'Heavy Is The Crown' in April 2022.

Polycarp Fancy Fingers also made his debut in singing releasing his debut album 'Father Studies' in November 2021.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
