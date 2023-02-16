How Bien is spending his time in London

Accompanied by his wife Chiki Kuruka, Bien has balanced studio time with exploring the European city, including attending a concert headlined by American RnB artist Chris Brown.

The concert was hosted at the iconic O2 Arena and was sold out.

"That was the best show I have watched in my life," the 'Inauma' singer posted after watching the American performer live.

In the course of his stay in London, Bien has completed a collaboration with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, who is popular for her hit single 'Rush'.

The song dubbed 'My Baby' is set to be released on Friday, February 17.

Bien to record solo album in London

Bien Aime will spend the next couple of weeks in London recording his first solo album.

The singer revealed he had intended to release the album earlier but promised to have the album out once he is back in Nairobi.

“I am a brand new artiste since Sauti Sol started the Alone Together project. Since then I promised fans a solo album which I have not been able to deliver, but this time, I have promised myself that once I am back from London, I will have it out,” Bien said in an interview.

Bien will be following in the footsteps of his fellow Sauti Sol band members who have already released their solo albums.

Savara Mudigi released his first solo album dubbed 'Savage Level' in February 2022 while Chimano dropped his debut album, 'Heavy Is The Crown' in April 2022.