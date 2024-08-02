The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Bien extends olive branch to Otile Brown after heated dispute

Lynet Okumu

The conflict between Bien and Otile Brown started when Otile criticised Bien’s social media behaviour, suggesting he should focus on his recent collaboration with Prince Indah and Adekunle Gold.

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime
Sauti Sol's Bien Aime

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza has made a move to end his public feud with Otile Brown.

Bien took to social media to extend an olive branch and apologise to Otile after days of public dispute.

On August 1, 2024, Bien posted a message on his Instagram stories, expressing his regret over the unnecessary things he might have said to Otile.

“I’ve come to my senses. I have no business beefing with a hard-working brother. I’d like to apologize for anything offensive I’ve said or done to diminish our art. Sorry Otile,” he wrote, aiming to put an end to their public disagreements.

Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza
Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza

The conflict between Bien and Otile Brown began when Otile criticised Bien’s social media behaviour, citing that he resorts to it to make his songs popular.

Otile suggested that Bien should focus on his latest collaboration with Prince Indah and Adekunle instead of engaging in social media theatrics.

Bien responded sharply, questioning Otile’s financial status and criticising the performance of his recent album.

“Otile, you don’t have any money… who are you talking like? He released an album that didn’t go far,” Bien retorted.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown

Otile then responded , saying he would never debate with those who equate popularity with quality.

“I can’t argue with people who think any popular song is a good song, and that’s how you ruined the game. Now you have to shake your hips on social media to push a product that will only last for a week or two,” he posted.

The 'One Call Away' hitmaker talked about his dedication to creating original music and criticised Bien’s focus on a small niche audience, suggesting that Bien’s appeal was limited and not connected to the broader public.

Singer Otile Brown
Singer Otile Brown

He went on to compare their recent hits, claiming his own superiority. “Look at your last hit song and look at mine,” he declared. “It’s still the biggest hit in the country in terms of comments. It’s the best music video in the country for almost a year, and I didn’t need to shake my waist on social media.”

The dispute between Bien and Otile Brown is not new. In June 2024, Bien criticized Otile for claiming that Kenya lacks international artistes.

During an interview on Obinna TV, Bien urged Otile to reconsider his statement, highlighting the global achievements of various Kenyan musicians.

Singer Bien
Singer Bien
Bien pointed to artists like Sofia Nzau as examples of Kenya’s international talent.

