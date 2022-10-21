Otile Brown explains why Kenyan music is being left behind after US tour

Speaking after landing from his US tour where he has been for the past month, Otile said that language barrier was one of the main hindrances of Kenyan music not competing favorably with music that is composed in the English language.

“The debate going around that Kenyans are not putting in the work in producing music, people know the truth but they don’t want to talk about it, the truth is, it’s the language the difference between our industry and the Nigerian industry is the language,” Otile said.

Otile said there was a need for Kenyan musicians to shift and begin doing music that could sit well with foreign audiences. Otile Brown said the current generation of musicians was the most hardworking, telling off those that bashed the current crop of artists.

“Of all generations in the Kenyan music industry, there is no generation of artists that is as hardworking as this generation, you can see the likes of Khaligraph are putting up major constructions and Bahati is also doing big things,” he said.

This is not the first time Otile Brown is speaking about taking up English songs. Before departing for his US tour, Otile said local fans needed to give artists opportunities to try new genres and languages in music.

"Try giving East African artists a chance to try different sounds and vibes, we are not copying but creating different sounds look at many artists repeating the same flow and arrangement," he said.

Otile defended his English songs which were being bashed saying they were as good as the swahili ones.

"Do you even listen to my English songs or since you love my Swahili songs you get bored even before giving them a chance. The pen game, arrangement and melodies if given a chance I would take over the continent and even the world, that’s not a secret,” Otile said