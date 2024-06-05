The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Billnass talks Nandy's pregnancy & his vision for 10 kids

Lynet Okumu

Tanzanian singer Billnass has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his family, putting months of rumours to rest.

  • Billnass confirms he's expecting second child with wife Nandy
  • He expressed hopes for a large family, citing a long-standing appetite for having many children
  • They already have one child together, Naya, who will turn two years old in August 2024

The father of one recently sparked curiosity among fans after posting a video that appeared to show his wife, fellow singer Nandy, seemingly pregnant.

However, the ambiguity of whether the video was current or from a past occasion left many wondering.

READ: A private jet, queenly treatment: Billnass & Nandy celebrate her birthday

Appearing on Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Media on June 5, Billnass confirmed his desire to expand his family.

He expressed his hopes for a large family, emphasizing his long-standing appetite for having many children. Billnass stated, “If God allows it, we might be blessed with another child soon.”

Billnass elaborated on his wish for a big family, explaining that it contrasts with his upbringing. He said, Ni video current. Mungu akitujalia tunaweza barikiwa kupata mtoto mwingine. Si unajua tumeletwa ili tuzaliane na mimi niko kwenye ndoa kwa hivo hakuna baya kwa hilo.

"Mara nyingi pia mimi husema matarajio yangu ni Watoto wengi. Either sita, nane au kumi."

READ: Billnass confronts rumours of fathering Hamisa's son

He added that both he and Nandy come from relatively small families. “In my family, it’s just me and my brother. In my wife’s family, it’s her and her two sisters. Combining our families, including our in-laws, we don’t even reach twelve people. My family is four and hers is five, making it ten when you add our child, Naya.”

Billnass believes that one of the greatest blessings from God is the family unit and the continuation of the family name.

He shared, “I often say that my expectation is to have many children, maybe six, eight, or even ten. I believe the biggest blessing we have from God is the family, the lineage.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement, as is common among celebrities.

The couple's journey has been one of love and partnership. They got engaged in 2020 and officially tied the knot in 2022 in an exquisite wedding attended by close friends and family.

Since then, they have been open about their relationship and their desire to build a strong, loving family.

Billnass and Nandy already have one child together, Naya, who will turn two years old in August 2024.

Lynet Okumu
