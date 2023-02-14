Nandy and husband enjoy Valentine's Day in France [Video]

Billnass on his Instagram page celebrated his wife praising the relationship they share and how much he would love the world to know about his love for her.

“Leo nimetamani sana kuandika caption ndefu kuhusu upendo wangu kwako nikagundua mtandao hauna nguvu ya kubeba uzito na maana halisi ya kile kilichopo ndani na kwenye kuta za moyo wangu!!

"Nikafikiri labda ni muda sahihi sasa niandike kitabu juu ya namna ninavyokupenda na shuhuda zangu juu ya upendo wako kwangu, Mazuri uliyonitendea, Mengi tuliyopitia na Furaha niliyonayo kila iiitwapo leo kuamka pembeni ya Mwanamke Mzuri kama wewe na Muelewa lakini rafiki pekee ambae unanijuwa zaidi ya ninavyojijuwa na sina shaka hata chembe ya upendo wako kwangu.

(Today I really wanted to write a long caption about my love for you and I realized that the internet does not have the ability to carry the weight and the real meaning of what is on the walls of my heart!! I thought maybe now is the right time to write a book about the way I love you and my testimonies about your love for me, the good things you have done for me, the many things we have been through and the happiness)," Billnass wrote.

Accompanied by their daughter, the two Tanzanian superstars enjoyed moments together with Billnass assuring the 'Kivuruge' singer of his eternal love for her.

"Basi wacha niaseme tu kwa haya maneno machache ambayo yanaweza yasibebe Uzito lakini sina namna ya kukuambia zaidi ya Kumshukuru Mwenyezi Mungu kwa kuumba ulimwengu na ndani yake ukawepo wewe ambae unafanya nitamani kuishi Milele nikiwa kando ama natizama tu paji la uso wako ❤️ Nakupenda & Happy Valentine Mke wangu Kipenzi VALENTINE KWETU NI ISSUE NI ZAIDI YA SIKU ❤️.

Pulse Live Kenya

(So let me just say these few words that may not carry weight but I have no way to tell you more but to thank God for creating the world with you in it. You are the one who makes me wish to live forever I love you & Happy Valentine's my wife," Billnass concluded.

Nandy on the hand affirmed her love for the father of her child and that she was proud to be his wife.