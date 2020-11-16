City preacher, Bishop Godfrey Migwi has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop forcing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum on Kenyans.

He went on to say that they should instead give Kenyans copies of the report to read, and understand its contents, and what it means for them.

The House of Hope pastor noted that many Kenyans are suffering, and before the President and Mr Odinga begin making other promises, they should remember that Kenyans need basic things like food, shelter and safety first.

The controversial preacher reminded President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto that these basic needs were part of their Big 4 Agenda, which they are yet to deliver.

“President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and Hon Raila Odinga don't push BBI to us by force like it came from heaven, give me and my mother in the village a copy to read and understand what is within, give us break to breathe, my lecturer taught me in psychology about Maslow's hierarchy of needs Those needs are physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging needs, Esteem needs, Self-actualization needs. In a layman language is food, shelter, safety, sleep and clothing.

Even in the bible Paul said in the book of 1stTimothy 6:8 So if we have food and clothing, we will be satisfied with these, now you want to use 14b for referendum while many Kenyans are suffering. So Mr president and your elder brother before promising us anything else remember many Kenyans need food, shelter and safety, and this is the best in life, Mr president and your deputy good to remember this was part of big 4 agenda. Kenya ni yetu wote,” said Pastor Godfrey Migwi.