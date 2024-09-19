Kiengei's message to 10-year-old daughter after special request from ex wife

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and his ex-wife Keziah Wa Kariuki are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter Orpah’s life.

The proud parents, who have been successfully co-parenting after their split, showered their daughter with love and admiration as she turned 10 years old.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei & ex wife celebrate daughter's birthday

Orpah, who has been a bright light in their lives, received touching tributes from both her parents.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei's ex wife Keziah Wa Kariuki and their daughter Pulse Live Kenya

Despite their separation, Bishop Kiengei and Keziah have maintained a strong bond when it comes to raising their daughter. Keziah shared heartfelt words, expressing her gratitude for the beautiful girl that Orpah has grown into.

“She is now 10 years old. God, of all possibilities, has brought her this far. A beautiful flower from Jehova's garden specifically for us. We love and treasure you, Orpah, the most beautiful soul I have met. When I look at you, I see an incredible woman who knows what she wants out of life. Your ambition is admirable, and I’m so lucky to watch you blossom,” Keziah posted.

Kiengei's ex wife sends him special request to celebrate their daughter

Keziah didn’t stop at just sharing her admiration for their daughter. She also took the opportunity to tag Bishop Kiengei, affectionately asking him to throw a birthday party for Orpah.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei with his ex wife Keziah Wa Kariuki Pulse Live Kenya

She made the request light-heartedly, involving Bishop Kiengei’s current wife, Rev Joy Benson, as well as their children, Arsene and baby June.

“Bishop Ben JCM Church, we are waiting for the party this side with Rev Joy Benson, Arsene, and baby June,” Keziah added, showing how the blended family remains supportive of each other.

Bishop Kiengei responds to ex-wife's request

Bishop Kiengei was quick to respond to Keziah’s request, agreeing to host a celebration for their beloved daughter. He echoed Keziah’s love for Orpah, sharing his own emotional birthday message for his firstborn daughter.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei & ex wife Keziah Wa Kariuki celebrate daughter's 10th birthday Pulse Live Kenya

In a Facebook post on September 18, Kiengei described Orpah as their 'pride' and thanked God for her presence in their lives. He expressed his wishes for her to continue growing in grace and health, always under God’s protection.

“10 years of excellence and of grace. Since you came into this world, a lot has happened, but the best thing that happened to us is you. As you turn a new page adding another year to your life, I wish you good health, grace, and favour,” Kiengei wrote.

He went on to bless his daughter, wishing for divine protection and success in all her future endeavours.

“May every evil eye assigned to watch over you go blind in Jesus’ name. You will see and enjoy the best in the land of the living. You are blessed in your coming in and in your going out. May God protect and carry you in all your endeavours. I bless you, my daughter. Happy birthday, Orpah Benson. From your Mum Keziah wa Kariuki and Rev Joy Benson, your brother Arsene, and your sister June, we love you so much. Let’s munch the cake on the weekend,” he wrote.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and his children Pulse Live Kenya

