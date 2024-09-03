I'm sorry - Bishop Kiengei's apology after harsh remarks about Pritty Vishy's body

Kenyan Bishop Muthee Kiengei is facing criticism following his controversial comments about content creator Pritty Vishy during an interview.

The bishop's remarks have sparked a heated response from the entertainment industry and beyond.

Kiengei’s controversial comments about Pritty Vishy

The incident occurred during an interview on a local station, where Bishop Kiengei made disparaging remarks about Pritty Vishy’s appearance.

Content creator Pritty Vishy Pulse Live Kenya

In a video clip shared by Pritty Vishy and others on social media, Kiengei is heard commenting that Pritty Vishy is not appealing.

"Pritty Vishy was preying on Stevo Simple Boy's fame. Anataka kujulikana lakini kwa kunona. Si mrembo, hawezi kuimba, ama kuact...Pritty Vishy naye ni kunona tu. She's not appealing,” he said implying that her looks were less than desirable.

The video quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention on TikTok and other platforms.

Among those who publicly condemned the bishop’s comments was rapper Femi One, who reshared the video and criticised Kiengei's actions.

Bishop Kiengei's apology to Pritty Vishy

As the backlash intensified, Bishop Kiengei, who was formerly an ordained priest at AIPCA church before founding his own church, JCM in Kamakis, Ruiru, Kiambu County, was compelled to issue an apology to Pritty Vishy.

In his statement, Kiengei expressed deep remorse and promised that such an incident would never happen again.

“Pritty Vishy, I am really sorry and I take this moment to highly apologise for mentioning your name in a show where I went overboard and mentioned you in the wrong way. Get a space in your heart to forgive me for addressing you in a wrong way. This will never happen in the future, I take it as my mistake. Pole my sister na karibu sana JCM Church, kanisa la watu wote,” he said, inviting her to his church, which he described as a place for everyone.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pritty Vishy’s journey on the internet

This controversy unfolded just days after Pritty Vishy shared her journey of self-improvement and personal transformation with her fans. She stated that she is currently 'in the beauty lab', working on herself and promising her followers that her new look would be worth the wait.

“I’m still in the beauty lab, working on myself, and once I’m done, you’ll love it even more,” Vishy said, emphasising her commitment to self-love and self-acceptance.

She explained that in recent months, she has focused on embracing her true self and prioritising her own needs in every decision she makes.

“In the past few months, I promised myself that I would learn to love myself despite every setback. But every time I try, it feels like I’m losing my way. I wish you all knew how hard I’m trying, but it seems this will be one of the toughest journeys of my life,” Vishy confessed, adding that she feels the weight of her struggles growing heavier.

Content creator Pritty Vishy Pulse Live Kenya

Pritty Vishy has long been a target of harsh comments and jokes about her physical appearance.