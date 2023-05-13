Vera Sidika uncovers hidden motive for leaving Brown Mauzo

Vera took to her Instagram page and shared a clip of a relationship advisor stating that women often choose to end relationships when their partners repeatedly make the same mistakes.

According to the message, while a single mistake may not be enough for a woman to end a relationship, if a pattern of such behavior persists, it eventually reaches a breaking point.

Brown Mauzo and Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

The relationship expert continued that women tend to prioritize working on issues within their existing relationships rather than starting anew with someone else.

Additionally, he suggests that women often choose to stay in relationships, hoping that their partners will step up and become the men they aspire them to be, deserving of their love and commitment.

Why people concluded that Vera and Brown Mauzo have broken up

In the past, Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo used to share photos together along with affectionate captions, but such posts are now noticeably absent.

Pulse Live Kenya

The first sign of trouble arose when Vera removed the "wife" caption from her Instagram bio, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship.

On his part, Brown Mauzo deleted all the photos featuring Vera from his Instagram page and proceeded to unfollow her.

Amidst the unfolding drama surrounding his separation from Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo now follows his two daughters, Asia Brown and Lareesa Brown, on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya