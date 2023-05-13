The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vera Sidika uncovers hidden motive for leaving Brown Mauzo

Fabian Simiyu

Vera Sidika recently shared a snippet on her social media explaining the reasons behind her decision to part ways with Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Reality TV star Vera Sidika may have finally revealed the reason behind her decision to part ways with her partner, Brown Mauzo, following online speculations about their relationship status.

Vera took to her Instagram page and shared a clip of a relationship advisor stating that women often choose to end relationships when their partners repeatedly make the same mistakes.

According to the message, while a single mistake may not be enough for a woman to end a relationship, if a pattern of such behavior persists, it eventually reaches a breaking point.

Brown Mauzo and Vera Sidika
Brown Mauzo and Vera Sidika
READ: Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

The relationship expert continued that women tend to prioritize working on issues within their existing relationships rather than starting anew with someone else.

Additionally, he suggests that women often choose to stay in relationships, hoping that their partners will step up and become the men they aspire them to be, deserving of their love and commitment.

In the past, Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo used to share photos together along with affectionate captions, but such posts are now noticeably absent.

TV star Vera Sidika
TV star Vera Sidika

READ: Vera Sidika confirms the dates she is eyeing for her exquisite wedding

The first sign of trouble arose when Vera removed the "wife" caption from her Instagram bio, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship.

On his part, Brown Mauzo deleted all the photos featuring Vera from his Instagram page and proceeded to unfollow her.

Amidst the unfolding drama surrounding his separation from Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo now follows his two daughters, Asia Brown and Lareesa Brown, on social media.

Brown Mauzo & daughter Asia
Brown Mauzo & daughter Asia

Given that the couple shares children together, Brown Mauzo has refrained from making any public comments regarding the reported split from Vera Sidika.

