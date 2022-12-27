GMO foods will affect physique for men & women, Wajackoyah claims

According to the eccentric politician, research done in Mexico to determine the safety of GMOs found that genetically modified organisms are unfit for human consumption.

The outspoken lawyer clarified that among the people who took part in the research, about 500 men grew breasts while women grew beards.

"Saa hizi mnaambiwa mambo ya GMO… Mexico wamekataa mambo ya GMO maanake walifanya research, wanaume karibu mia tano huko Mexico walimea matiti kwa kula hiyo GMO na wanawake wakamea ndevu. Hiyo mambo ya GMO nayo tumekataa, lakini ikiwa mtakula hiyo GMO, wanawake watamea ndevu na wanaume watamea matiti

Pulse Live Kenya

"(Mexico refused GMO after a research where about 500 men grew breasts from eating GMO and women grew beards. I don't support GMO because if you will eat that, women will grow facial hair and men will grow breasts)," he alleged.

He claimed that should the government allow the food into the country, Kenya will experience the same things that happened in Mexico.

He said that GMOs will not help to solve the hunger crisis as claimed by the government but add more problems for the people of Kenya.

In October 2022, Mexico hinted at possible direct agreements with farmers from the US, Argentina, and Brazil to import non-genetically modified yellow corn.

The country has rejected GMO seeds arguing that they are a threat to its ancient native corn varieties.

Mexican authorities stated that the country will import more yellow corn through improved domestic production.

The US, however, has since rejected Mexico's plan to ban imports of genetically modified corn by 2024.

US Agriculture Secretary stated that the country will be forced to take legal action against Mexico if no 'acceptable resolution' was found.

Meanwhile, in Kenya, the government's plan to import GMO food and crops was blocked until the case filed by the Kenya Peasants League is heard and decided.