Wajackoyah finally casts his vote after KIEMS kit hitch

Authors:

Amos Robi

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has finally casted his vote after a KIEMS kit hitch up.

Wajackoyah who had earlier lamented on the failure of the voter identification kits in his region casted his vote at Indangalasia primary school.

Wajackoyah questioned why the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) failed to test the kits before dispatching them to different polling centres.

“Matungu is my strong hold, I am the only Presidential Candidate who hasn't voted. Why didn't IEBC test the KIEMS kit before the voting date? My people haven't voted before the kits have failed,” said Wajackoyah.

Wajackoyah expressed his disappointment saying he was being rigged out of the elections as most of those that could vote for him had lost patience and headed back to their homes.

“I am not really happy but what can I say I was supposed to fly back this afternoon have to buy another ticket. My people are disfranchised the older generation have gone home, so who will come and vote if they make them?” Wajackoyah retorted.

The Roots Party leader said he had lost a huge chunk of his votes as the county of Kakamega was among the county with the largest number of voters.

“I have lost millions of votes because Kakamega County has the second largest number of voters in the country. This will be the first election where the presidential candidate did not vote because I he was rigged out,” Wajackoyah remarked.

The IEBC not only faced the KIEMS kit failure challeng but also ballot papers mix saw the commission be forced to suspend elections in a number of areas.

In Rongai constituency Nakuru county, missing ballot papers forced the elections to be suspended a move that saw a section of the youth engage in protests in the area.

The protests are said to have happened near the polling station at Mercy Njeri primary school.

The returning officer announced the suspension of elections for the Member of Parliament (MP), after a mix up in ballot papers was reported.

Reports indicate that ballot papers were mixed with those for Kuresoi South, forcing the returning officer to suspend the exercise.

Amos Robi

