Meet 2022 presidential hopeful who promises to legalise Marijuana

The law professor, who also represents clients in court, is seeking the top office through the little-known Roots Party.

Speaking to West TV, he said he would allow cultivation of the plant for research purposes and by licensed experts.

He noted that his own son, a footballer, is a regular user of the 'holy herb' adding that as aparent, he wouldn’t throw his son out for using the drug.

Prof. Wajackoyah clarified that he does not indulge in weed. He, however, noted that it may be time to face reality saying the crop could fetch the country good revenue if planted and and exported abroad.

“Bangi lazima ipandwe, ikiwa Amerika bangi inapandwa sisi kazi yetu ni kupanda bangi na kuuzia wavutaji huko nje tupate hizo hela tujenge nchi yetu.”

"(Marijuana must be cultivated. If even Americans plants marijuana, then our opportunity will be to cultivate marijuana and export it to users out there and use the revenue to build our country)," he said.

Though Prof. Wajackoya is a public figure, little is known about this man who believes he can succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at the August 9 polls.

Professor George Wajackoya profile

Professor George Luchiri Wajackoyah is a man who has beaten all odds to find purpose in life.

Born in Mumias, Kakamega County, Prof. Wajackoyah was born before his parents separated and he never saw his mother until he came back from the United States, where he had been a university lecturer.

Wajackoyah grew up in abject poverty forcing him to seek opportunities for success elsewhere.

His escapades led him to Nairobi where he lived shortly with his uncle before he was kicked out, finding himself homeless and on the streets.

George Wajackoya Pulse Live Kenya

Wajackoyah was 'adopted' a Kenyan of Asian descent, who took him in and gave him a place to stay as he worked as a gateman on part time basis, juggling his duties with school.

The move to go school was pushed by former Minister J. J. Kamotho who was a close friend to his host. After completion of school Wajackoyah taught at City High School as an untrained teacher before he joined the police force.

Wajackoyah’s time at the force ended on a sad note after he was beaten to near death for rubbing shoulders with his seniors in the Robert Ouko murder investigation, he narrated in a past interview with KTN.

Prof George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

He later flew to the UK where he dug graves to raise school fees for his university education before he moved to the US where he secured a job as a university lecturer.