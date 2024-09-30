Bye Ghana, hello Kenya - Miss Trudy, Wode Maya relocate to new beginnings

Popular Kenyan YouTuber Miss Trudy and her Ghanaian husband Wode Maya have announced that they are relocating to Kenya.

In a video shared on her social media channels, Miss Trudy revealed that she has not been in Kenya for nearly a year but is now moving back, and this time, she is not coming alone.

"I haven't been in Kenya for the last almost one year. I am moving to Kenya, and I am not going to Kenya like to visit. We are relocating to Kenya, not just me but me and Maya," Miss Trudy said.

She added that despite her busy travel schedule, she plans to stay in Kenya for some time before resuming her travels.

Wode Maya and his wife Miss Trudy Pulse Live Kenya

Wode Maya, who is of Ghanaian nationality, has also decided to make the move alongside his wife, as they explore life together in her home country.

"We have decided to also move to Kenya and give it a try because he is Ghanaian and I am Kenyan, and both countries are home," she explained.

Addressing divorce rumours

Recently Miss Trudy addressed ongoing rumours suggesting that her marriage to Wode Maya is facing difficulties.

The speculation began after she appeared in an interview with a popular Ghanaian content creator, where she openly discussed some of the challenges they face as a couple.

During the interview, Miss Trudy shared that their busy travel schedules often prevent them from spending enough time together.

This candid admission led to online rumours of a potential split, which quickly gained traction on social media.

Content creator Miss Trudy and her husband Wode Maya Pulse Live Kenya

However, Miss Trudy clarified that her words were taken out of context. She explained that while it is true they struggle to spend quality time together due to their respective commitments, it does not mean their marriage is in trouble.

"He asked me if Wode Maya and I spend enough time together, and I said no because that’s the truth. We don’t because he’s always travelling, and I also travel a lot," she explained.

Adjusting to life in Ghana

Miss Trudy also opened up about the personal challenges she has faced since moving to Ghana.

She admitted that adjusting to the new culture, food, and weather has been difficult for her, especially coming from Nairobi, where she feels more at home.

Miss Trudy & hubby Wode Maya defy all odds to celebrate 2-year-anniversary Pulse Live Kenya