ADVERTISEMENT
Bye Ghana, hello Kenya - Miss Trudy, Wode Maya relocate to new beginnings

Amos Robi

Miss Trudy has not been in Kenya for the last close to one year

Miss Trudy and her husband Wode Maya
  • They are moving to Kenya to explore life together in her home country
  • Rumours about their marriage facing difficulties were clarified by Miss Trudy
  • The couple remains committed to their marriage and their journey together

Popular Kenyan YouTuber Miss Trudy and her Ghanaian husband Wode Maya have announced that they are relocating to Kenya.

In a video shared on her social media channels, Miss Trudy revealed that she has not been in Kenya for nearly a year but is now moving back, and this time, she is not coming alone.

"I haven't been in Kenya for the last almost one year. I am moving to Kenya, and I am not going to Kenya like to visit. We are relocating to Kenya, not just me but me and Maya," Miss Trudy said.

She added that despite her busy travel schedule, she plans to stay in Kenya for some time before resuming her travels.

Wode Maya and his wife Miss Trudy

Wode Maya, who is of Ghanaian nationality, has also decided to make the move alongside his wife, as they explore life together in her home country.

"We have decided to also move to Kenya and give it a try because he is Ghanaian and I am Kenyan, and both countries are home," she explained.

Recently Miss Trudy addressed ongoing rumours suggesting that her marriage to Wode Maya is facing difficulties.

The speculation began after she appeared in an interview with a popular Ghanaian content creator, where she openly discussed some of the challenges they face as a couple.

During the interview, Miss Trudy shared that their busy travel schedules often prevent them from spending enough time together.

This candid admission led to online rumours of a potential split, which quickly gained traction on social media.

Content creator Miss Trudy and her husband Wode Maya

However, Miss Trudy clarified that her words were taken out of context. She explained that while it is true they struggle to spend quality time together due to their respective commitments, it does not mean their marriage is in trouble.

"He asked me if Wode Maya and I spend enough time together, and I said no because that’s the truth. We don’t because he’s always travelling, and I also travel a lot," she explained.

Miss Trudy also opened up about the personal challenges she has faced since moving to Ghana.

She admitted that adjusting to the new culture, food, and weather has been difficult for her, especially coming from Nairobi, where she feels more at home.

Miss Trudy & hubby Wode Maya defy all odds to celebrate 2-year-anniversary

Despite these challenges, the couple remains committed to their marriage and their journey together, with Kenya being the next chapter in their lives.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
