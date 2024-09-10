The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wode Maya pokes fun at divorce claims as he celebrates 2 years with Miss Trudy

Lynet Okumu

Content creator Miss Trudy has once again showed the world just how much her husband Wode Maya means to her.

Miss Trudy & hubby Wode Maya defy all odds to celebrate 2-year-anniversary
  • Miss Trudy and Wode Maya celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary.
  • The couple faced rumors and criticism but continue to prove their love is strong.
  • Iconic couple Nameless and Wahu also celebrate their 19th marriage anniversary.

Popular Kenyan content creator Gertrude Awino Njeri, known by her stage name Miss Trudy, and her Ghanaian husband Kobina Ackon, better known as Wode Maya, are marking a special milestone – their two-year wedding anniversary.

Despite facing rumours and criticism over the past few weeks, the couple continues to prove their love is stronger than ever.

Over recent weeks, there have been several reports circulating online that Miss Trudy and Wode Maya had divorced, and that Wode was not treating his wife with love and respect.

READ: Miss Trudy tells all on her hubby's character & divorce reports

However, these rumours were quickly silenced as the couple shared their joy and happiness online, showing that their relationship is still strong.

Miss Trudy previously defended her husband in August when accusations were made about his supposed lack of affection towards her.

Now, as they celebrate two years of marriage, Miss Trudy is once again showing the world just how much her husband means to her.

READ: Why Miss Trudy was detained for the second time in a U.S. airport

On their anniversary, Miss Trudy posted a sweet message on her social media, celebrating their two years together and expressing her deep love for Wode Maya.

She referred to him as her best friend and emphasised how much he has changed her life for the better.

"Today marks 2 years of marriage with my bestie! Life wouldn’t be the same without you. Happy anniversary to us!" Miss Trudy wrote.

READ: VOTE for your favourite influencer of the Year at the Pulse Influencer Awards!

Wode Maya, who had remained relatively quiet since the divorce rumours started, finally responded to the gossip with a touch of sarcasm.

In a playful and loving comment on Miss Trudy’s anniversary post, he mocked those who had believed the false reports of their split.

I thought they were divorced? Oh, it’s their anniversary??? Wow! Love you forever babe. Happy anniversary,” he wrote, adding a heartfelt touch to his witty response.

This couple's love for each other in the post was sealed with a perfect kiss.

In another part of Kenya’s celebrity world, iconic couple Nameless and Wahu also celebrated their marriage milestone today September 10.

The beloved Kenyan musicians, who have been married for 19 years, took to social media to share their joy and love with their fans.

Nameless and Wahu posted beautiful photos together, along with sweet messages promising to continue loving each other forever.

READ: I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

They also expressed gratitude to their fans for supporting them throughout their marriage journey.

“Today we celebrate 19 years since we said ‘I DO’! To my best friend, my love, and partner for life! May we keep growing and learning together! Happy anniversary babe! Love you always & forever. Here’s to many more!” the couple wrote, thanking their online followers for their support and love.

For both Miss Trudy and Wode Maya, as well as Nameless and Wahu, marriage comes with its own set of challenges, especially when it is constantly under the public eye.

But these couples continue to demonstrate that love, trust, and communication are key to keeping a relationship strong, even in the face of public scrutiny.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
