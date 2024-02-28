The sports category has moved to a new website.

Career sacrifice Bien is willing to make should he have kids

Amos Robi

Bien articulated his vision for a future where women are not just participants but leaders in every sphere of life.

Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza
Sauti Sol's Bien-Aime Baraza, known for his captivating vocals recently opened up about his aspirations for fatherhood and his stance on gender equality.

In a candid interview on the Iko Nini podcast, the renowned singer revealed his willingness to prioritize family over his music career and emphasized the importance of actively supporting women in society.

Bien expressed his eagerness to embrace fatherhood and affirmed his readiness to step away from music to care for his children.

He challenged traditional gender roles, asserting that childcare is not solely the responsibility of women, but a shared duty between parents.

"If my wife decided to work and I am supposed to stay at home and look after the kids and raising children is a career.

"If I had kids in the future I can decide to take a gap year from music to take care of my kids. In my career of life I see it better to take care of my kids," said Bien.

Bien-Aime Baraza
READ: 9 successful celebrities you didn't know were raised by single mums

During the podcast discussion, Bien addressed broader societal issues, including the evolving dynamics of gender relations.

He highlighted the gradual erosion of patriarchy and toxic masculinity, emphasising the need for men to play a proactive role in advancing gender equality.

Bien condemned acts of violence against women, advocating for stricter penalties to deter perpetrators and create a safer environment for all individuals.

"I want crazy punishments for anyone who does anything stupid to women, I want women living knowing they are not targets," said Bien.

Celebrity couple Bien Aime-Baraza and Chiki Kuruka
READ: Will Sauti Sol perform in Solfest 2024? Organisers clarify as diehard tickets sell out

He emphasised the importance of supporting and empowering women, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to social and economic progress.

Bien stressed the need for men to stand in solidarity with women and actively promote their rights and opportunities.

"Patriarchy is on its death bed this world is now going to be ruled by women in many ways men and women need each but patriarchy has been the model favouring men to get to the top.

"If you look at many corporates, its women who are on the throne, so we need to support them they are our sisters, lovers and in many ways we must appreciate them because when in those spaces they will open doors for us," Bien said.

Bien and his wife Chiki Kuruka
READ: Sauti Sol's Sol Generation signs new talented artist

Reflecting on his journey, Bien expressed gratitude for his wife, Chiki Kuruka, whom he credited for her unwavering support and integral role in his career success.

He highlighted the importance of mutual respect and partnership in nurturing a fulfilling relationship and achieving shared goals.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Career sacrifice Bien is willing to make should he have kids

