Career sacrifice Bien is willing to make should he have kids

In a candid interview on the Iko Nini podcast, the renowned singer revealed his willingness to prioritize family over his music career and emphasized the importance of actively supporting women in society.

Bien expressed his eagerness to embrace fatherhood and affirmed his readiness to step away from music to care for his children.

He challenged traditional gender roles, asserting that childcare is not solely the responsibility of women, but a shared duty between parents.

"If my wife decided to work and I am supposed to stay at home and look after the kids and raising children is a career.

"If I had kids in the future I can decide to take a gap year from music to take care of my kids. In my career of life I see it better to take care of my kids," said Bien.

Bien-Aime Baraza Pulse Live Kenya

Bien discusses societal gender roles

During the podcast discussion, Bien addressed broader societal issues, including the evolving dynamics of gender relations.

He highlighted the gradual erosion of patriarchy and toxic masculinity, emphasising the need for men to play a proactive role in advancing gender equality.

Bien condemned acts of violence against women, advocating for stricter penalties to deter perpetrators and create a safer environment for all individuals.

"I want crazy punishments for anyone who does anything stupid to women, I want women living knowing they are not targets," said Bien.

Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised the importance of supporting and empowering women, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to social and economic progress.

Bien stressed the need for men to stand in solidarity with women and actively promote their rights and opportunities.

"Patriarchy is on its death bed this world is now going to be ruled by women in many ways men and women need each but patriarchy has been the model favouring men to get to the top.

"If you look at many corporates, its women who are on the throne, so we need to support them they are our sisters, lovers and in many ways we must appreciate them because when in those spaces they will open doors for us," Bien said.

Bien and his wife Chiki Kuruka Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on his journey, Bien expressed gratitude for his wife, Chiki Kuruka, whom he credited for her unwavering support and integral role in his career success.