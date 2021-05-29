The China Global Television Network (CGTN) media editor mentioned that she chooses this day to remember those who’ve also lost their dads describing it tough.

Grace Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

“5 years.A night like this five years ago was the worst night of my life. It was filled with shock, disbelief, so many questions, uncertainties, tears and so many more not so good things. My father left me on this day, May 28. He taught me a lot of things except how to live without him.”

“5 years on, I still mourn you dad, sometimes the pain feels so fresh, actually most times.On this day, I choose to thank the people who've held me, the person who I have called and just expressed all my feelings, my disappointments, my wishful thinking, all those feelings. The person I've called and just cried, cried a river until there were no more tears to shed. On this day, I choose to remember people like me who've lost their dads, it's tough, it really is, but just hang in there, God got us, He is the father to the fatherless.”

CGTN’s Grace Kuria pays tribute to late father 5 years on Pulse Live Kenya

Grace additionally thanked her man and her family for their support through it all.

“Thank you mama, thank you my brother Collins, thank you to my man.I like what Pastor Meja told me a while back, my dad 'went to be with the Lord.' Daddy, James Erastus. I thank God for the years mum, bro and I had with you. You're: forever loved. Forever cherished. Forever remembered. I love you so much❤❤❤,” read her statement.

In February 2021, Ms Kuria joined CGTN as the New Media Editor.