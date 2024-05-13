The sports category has moved to a new website.

Odesia says 'yes' to love as mother Christina Shusho pursues divine path

Lynet Okumu

Odesia Shusho, the eldest daughter of renowned Tanzanian gospel singer Christina Shusho, is now engaged.

Christina Shusho's daughter Odesia Shusho gets engaged

In a momentous family event, Odesia Shusho, the eldest daughter of renowned Tanzanian gospel singer Christina Shusho, is now engaged.

The proposal, which took place at a well-attended gathering, was captured in a video shared by Tanzanian bloggers on May 12.

Odesia, who is frequently seen accompanying her mother at various events, has carved her path within the gospel music industry.

Christina Shusho's daughter Odesia Shusho gets engaged Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Christina Shusho lays bare reasons for leaving her matrimonial home & hubby

She graduated from Dar Es Salaam University and currently works at Saccoh Academy.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Odesia has also ventured into the gospel music scene. To date, she has released three songs: 'Kaa Nami,' 'Nangoja' featuring Benjamin Weston, and 'Wewe Ni Mkuu.'

The engagement comes at a time when her mother, Christina Shusho, has been the subject of public scrutiny.

Christina Shusho's daughter Odesia Shusho gets engaged Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

Christina recently shared insights into her personal life, particularly her decision to leave her husband, John Shusho.

Christina Shusho opened up about her decision to leave her husband, stating it was driven by a divine assignment revealed to her in a dream.

"For me, let me speak from the heart. I ask those following me to believe that this is who I am. I have never been fake, and I don't lie. The truth is, it's just an assignment. There is nothing different other than that. The assignment God has given me this season cannot allow me to stay where I was. I had to leave to go fulfill the assignment," she explained.

Despite the gravity of her decision, Shusho emphasised that the separation process was conducted amicably. She approached her husband respectfully, asking for his support as she pursued her spiritual journey.

"I told him to allow me to carry my burden as I usually do. Let me carry my load, and you continue with your service. There was no problem at all," she stated, highlighting the mutual understanding between them.

Tanzanian Gospel singer Christina Shusho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Christina Shusho responds to sugar mummy accusations

Following her revelation, the online community reacted with mixed feelings.

While some questioned the necessity of leaving her home to fulfill her ministry, others offered support and well-wishes for her spiritual journey.

Christina Shusho and her ex-husband, John, are parents to three children: Odesia, Hope, and George Shusho.

Christina Shusho's daughter Odesia Shusho gets engaged Pulse Live Kenya
The family has been known for their contributions to the gospel industry, Christina Shusho, a singer, John a pastor, and now Odesia, a singer.

