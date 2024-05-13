Odesia says 'yes' to love as mother Christina Shusho pursues divine path

The proposal, which took place at a well-attended gathering, was captured in a video shared by Tanzanian bloggers on May 12.

Christina Shusho's daughter says yes to a marriage proposal

Odesia, who is frequently seen accompanying her mother at various events, has carved her path within the gospel music industry.

She graduated from Dar Es Salaam University and currently works at Saccoh Academy.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Odesia has also ventured into the gospel music scene. To date, she has released three songs: 'Kaa Nami,' 'Nangoja' featuring Benjamin Weston, and 'Wewe Ni Mkuu.'

The engagement comes at a time when her mother, Christina Shusho, has been the subject of public scrutiny.

Christina recently shared insights into her personal life, particularly her decision to leave her husband, John Shusho.

Christina Shusho explains departure from matrimonial home

Christina Shusho opened up about her decision to leave her husband, stating it was driven by a divine assignment revealed to her in a dream.

"For me, let me speak from the heart. I ask those following me to believe that this is who I am. I have never been fake, and I don't lie. The truth is, it's just an assignment. There is nothing different other than that. The assignment God has given me this season cannot allow me to stay where I was. I had to leave to go fulfill the assignment," she explained.

Despite the gravity of her decision, Shusho emphasised that the separation process was conducted amicably. She approached her husband respectfully, asking for his support as she pursued her spiritual journey.

"I told him to allow me to carry my burden as I usually do. Let me carry my load, and you continue with your service. There was no problem at all," she stated, highlighting the mutual understanding between them.

Mixed reactions after Christina Shusho's revelation

Following her revelation, the online community reacted with mixed feelings.

While some questioned the necessity of leaving her home to fulfill her ministry, others offered support and well-wishes for her spiritual journey.

Christina Shusho and her ex-husband, John, are parents to three children: Odesia, Hope, and George Shusho.

