Ciru Muriuki echoes words from Charles Ouda's memorial in 1-month tribute

The void left by his departure has been deeply felt by family, friends, and colleagues, prompting heartfelt tributes that capture the essence of his vibrant spirit and enduring legacy.

Ciru Muriuki remembers her fiancé

Ciru Muriuki, Ouda's fiancée and a former BBC journalist, shared a moving tribute on social media, encapsulating the depth of her sorrow and reiteratingthe mark Ouda left in her life as she said during his memorial service.

"One month without you. One month of pain I didn’t think was possible," Ciru expressed, voicing the profound grief that accompanies the loss of a loved one.

Ciru Muriuki and Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

Her words, "You were my favorite hello, and my hardest goodbye," reflect the deep connection and love they shared, underscoring the sentiment that true bonds transcend the finality of death.

Ciru's message of eternal love, "I love you Ceej. Forever and always," resonates with anyone who has experienced the loss of a significant other, highlighting the enduring nature of love beyond the confines of life and death.

A colleague's tribute

Jackie Matubia, an actress who shared the screen with Ouda in the show 'Salem,' also took to social media to commemorate her late colleague.

Her post, infused with personal reflections and a touch of Ouda's own philosophy, sheds light on his influence not just as an actor but as a visionary.

"Happy one month in heaven my G. I think this past week I have shouted your name so many times," reveals the depth of her longing and the impact of his absence.

Actor Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie's tribute also echoes Ouda's empowering ethos, "It's not their industry but our industry," a reminder of his belief in creating one's own path and legacy within the creative arts.

Charles Ouda nominated for Kalasha awards