The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ciru Muriuki echoes words from Charles Ouda's memorial in 1-month tribute

Amos Robi

Ouda died on February 3 and was cremated on Thursday, February 15 at Karikor Crematorium

Ciru Muriuki and her late fiancé Charles Ouda
Ciru Muriuki and her late fiancé Charles Ouda

A month has passed since the entertainment industry was cloaked in mourning over the loss of Charles Ouda, an award-winning actor whose life and work left an indelible mark on those around him.

Recommended articles

The void left by his departure has been deeply felt by family, friends, and colleagues, prompting heartfelt tributes that capture the essence of his vibrant spirit and enduring legacy.

Ciru Muriuki, Ouda's fiancée and a former BBC journalist, shared a moving tribute on social media, encapsulating the depth of her sorrow and reiteratingthe mark Ouda left in her life as she said during his memorial service.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One month without you. One month of pain I didn’t think was possible," Ciru expressed, voicing the profound grief that accompanies the loss of a loved one.

Ciru Muriuki and Charles Ouda
Ciru Muriuki and Charles Ouda Ciru Muriuki and Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Charles Ouda,Tokodi & Sanaipei among nominees for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Her words, "You were my favorite hello, and my hardest goodbye," reflect the deep connection and love they shared, underscoring the sentiment that true bonds transcend the finality of death.

Ciru's message of eternal love, "I love you Ceej. Forever and always," resonates with anyone who has experienced the loss of a significant other, highlighting the enduring nature of love beyond the confines of life and death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie Matubia, an actress who shared the screen with Ouda in the show 'Salem,' also took to social media to commemorate her late colleague.

Her post, infused with personal reflections and a touch of Ouda's own philosophy, sheds light on his influence not just as an actor but as a visionary.

"Happy one month in heaven my G. I think this past week I have shouted your name so many times," reveals the depth of her longing and the impact of his absence.

Actor Charles Ouda
Actor Charles Ouda Actor Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Charles Ouda's mum pens last words to her son in emotional letter

Jackie's tribute also echoes Ouda's empowering ethos, "It's not their industry but our industry," a reminder of his belief in creating one's own path and legacy within the creative arts.

The late Ouda is among the nominees for the 13th edition of Kalasha Awards. Ouda has been nominated under the Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama for his role in 'Salem'.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Latiff's radio show idea Capital FM turned down, now a hit at Spice FM

Eric Latiff's radio show idea Capital FM turned down, now a hit at Spice FM

TikToker Vanny receives Sh6M car gift from hubby, days after announcing divorce

TikToker Vanny receives Sh6M car gift from hubby, days after announcing divorce

Ciru Muriuki echoes words from Charles Ouda's memorial in 1-month tribute

Ciru Muriuki echoes words from Charles Ouda's memorial in 1-month tribute

Frankie JustGymIt faces backlash over monitoring clients' ovulation dates

Frankie JustGymIt faces backlash over monitoring clients' ovulation dates

Kanze Dena & Nick Mararo celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Kanze Dena & Nick Mararo celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo team up to pamper son with love as he celebrates birthday [Photos]

Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo team up to pamper son with love as he celebrates birthday [Photos]

David & Syombua Osiany welcome baby number 2

David & Syombua Osiany welcome baby number 2

Mungai Eve addresses breakup with Director Trevor & responds to claims of cheating

Mungai Eve addresses breakup with Director Trevor & responds to claims of cheating

Andrew Kibe opens up on experience & reasons behind his decision not to marry

Andrew Kibe opens up on experience & reasons behind his decision not to marry

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eve Mungai

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

From left: Kayet Orwa & Colloblue, Klaus & Miss Njagi, Klaus & Nasieku

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

Diddy is accused of rape and engaging with a minor, amongst other claims [Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt]

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

10/10 host and media personality Azeezah Hashim

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine