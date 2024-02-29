The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Charles Ouda,Tokodi & Sanaipei among nominees for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Amos Robi

This year's awards feature a total of 25 categories, spanning Film, Television, and Special Awards.

Pascal Tokodi, Sanaipei Tande and the late Charles Ouda among nominees for the 13th edition of Kalasha awards
Pascal Tokodi, Sanaipei Tande and the late Charles Ouda among nominees for the 13th edition of Kalasha awards

The Kenya Film Commission has recently announced the nominees for the 13th Edition of the Kalasha International Film & TV Awards, a prestigious event that celebrates outstanding talent within the country's film and television industry.

Recommended articles

The selection process for the 2024 entries was conducted by a panel of experts comprising representatives from film industry associations, corporate entities, government bodies, and professionals from various sectors.

This year's awards feature a total of 25 categories, spanning Film, Television, and Special Awards. Notably, there has been a remarkable increase in submissions, with over 1500 entries received across 37 categories, marking a significant milestone for the industry.

Renowned figures in Kenya's film scene, such as Pascal Tokodi, Nice Githinji, the late Charles Ouda, Blessing Lung'aho, Sarah Hassan, Sanaipei Tande, Serah Teshna, and Brenda Wairimu, are among the notable nominees for this year's edition.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abel Mutua & Philip Karanja at the Kalasha Awards in December 2022
Abel Mutua & Philip Karanja at the Kalasha Awards in December 2022 Abel Mutua & Philip Karanja at the Kalasha Awards in December 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sanaipei, Abel Mutua and Phillip Karanja shine at 2022 Kalasha Awards [Full list of winners]

Highlighted among the nominated shows are titles like 'The Last Door', 'Pepeta', 'Kina', 'Single Kiasi', and 'Igiza', showcasing the diverse and vibrant storytelling landscape within Kenya's entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Dr. Edwin Nyutho as Libabu in 'Half Open Window'
  2. Patrick Owino as Mzee Thabiti in 'Mvera'
  3. Pascal Tokodi as Melita in 'A Familiar Christmas'
  4. Emmanuel Mugo as Makena in 'Itifaki'
  5. Godwill Odhiambo as Dennis in 'Where the River Divides'
  1. Lina Sande in 'Mvera'
  2. Nice Githinji as Koki Mandla in 'The Caller'
  3. Maureen Kunga as Noni in 'A Familiar Christmas'
  4. Mwixx Mutinda as Juliana in 'Act of Love'
  5. Shandra Daisy Apondi as Mary in 'Where the River Divides'
  1. Samson Omondi as Adili in 'Half Open Window'
  2. Jack (Hulk Shira) Mutinda as Agent John in 'Itifaki'
  3. Benjamin Onyango as Okoth in 'Where the River Divides'
  4. Michael Oluoch as Jawinaam in 'Agonda'
  5. Frank Ogutu as Otile in 'Tembe'
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Wangui Muiruri as Imani in 'Half Open Window'
  2. Kibibi Salim as Saumu in 'Mvera'
  3. Brenda Mwai as Milly Chanya in 'The Caller'
  4. Ruth Kamanzi as Immaculate in 'A Familiar Christmas'
  5. Ann Muli as Koki in 'Murder Camp'
  1. Hannah Wangari for 'A Familiar Christmas'
  2. Koome Mwirebua for 'Act of Love'
  3. Omar Hamza for 'Itifaki'
  4. MD Neely– Derek Hammeke for 'Where the River Divides'
  5. Steve Biko for 'Murdered for Love'
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Jordan Danelz for 'Where the River Divides'
  2. Joseph Churu for 'Act of Love'
  3. Jethro Omusieni for 'Half Open Window'
  4. Gregory Kiwo for 'A Familiar Christmas'
  5. Abdallah Salim for 'Mvera'
  1. Jirongo Luyali for 'The War Within'
  2. Omar Hamza for 'Itifaki'
  3. David Jalenga for 'Where the River Divides'
  4. Gladys Njeri for 'Bazenga'
  5. B. Maina Wanjohi for 'Mvera'
  1. Jim Bishop for 'Half Open Window'
  2. Daudi Anguka for 'Mvera'
  3. Andrew Bradford for 'Where the River Divides'
  4. Joel Ingo for 'Venom – Beyond the Bite'
  5. Elijah Kanyi for 'Murdered for Love'
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 'Hell or High Water' by Njuguna Nganga
  2. 'Itifaki' by June Wairego
  3. 'Where the River Divides' by Matrid Nyaga
  4. 'Bazenga' by Jacktone Munala
  5. 'Act of Love' by Shirleen Wangari
  1. 'Limo on the Run' by Njoki Muhoho
  2. 'The Heartbreak Documentary' by Dennis Ochieng
  3. 'Murdered for Love' by John Allan Namu
  4. 'Death of a Kenyan Heiress – The Last Door' by John Allan Namu
  5. 'Rajo' by Peter Nolon
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 'Embracing Brilliance' by Samuel Oduor
  2. 'Venom – Beyond the Bite' by Maurice Oniango
  3. 'Kiw’u – Thirst for Survival' by Michael Mulwa
  4. 'Coffee Production Documentary' by DEKUT- KFC Film Hub
  5. 'The Pink Champions' by Omar Kibulanga
  1. Eva Waitherero for 'Act of Love'
  2. Fatma Muhidin Kayla for 'Mvera'
  3. Classford Saul for 'A Familiar Christmas'
  4. Njeri Gatheru for 'Where the River Divides'
  5. Purity Makandi for 'Half Open Window'
  1. Horace Onyango for 'Mvera'
  2. Richie Mulama for 'Act of Love'
  3. Nancy Aluoch for 'Where the River Divides'
  4. June Ndinya for 'A Familiar Christmas'
  5. Catherine Muema for 'Murdered for Love'
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Felix Mwema for 'Instant Dad'
  2. Mbaru Patrick for 'Act of Love'
  3. Omar Hamza for 'Itifaki'
  4. Zak DeVries for 'Where the River Divides'
  5. Mercy Adundo for 'Venom – Beyond the Bite'
  1. 'Half Open Window' by Margaret Wacera
  2. 'Mvera' by Daudi Anguka
  3. 'An Instant Dad' by Jennifer Gatero
  4. 'A Familiar Christmas' by Reuben Odanga
  5. 'Mono' by Joyce Gachanja
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Matt Black for 'Where the River Divides'
  2. Brian Munene for 'The Caller'
  3. Voline Ogutu for 'Mvera'
  4. Teddy Gitau for 'Half Open Window'
  5. Gathoni Kamau for 'Murder Camp'
  1. Alex Mugenda for 'Mvera'
  2. Israel Brandon for 'An Instant Dad'
  3. Lucas McNally for 'Act of Love'
  4. Kyle McCuiston for 'Where the River Divides'
  5. Ladbi Ommes for 'Agonda'
  1. Eddah Wakesho for 'Where the River Divides'
  2. Michael Nzioki Mbithi for 'A Very Merry Xmass'
  3. Joy Dena for 'Mvera'
  4. Vivian Njeri for 'Act of Love'
  5. Aisha Muthoni for 'Bazenga'
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Omar Hamza for 'Half Open Window'
  2. Daudi Anguka for 'Mvera'
  3. MD Neely for 'Where the River Divides'
  4. Elijah Kanyi for 'Death of a Kenyan Heiress'
  5. Eric M. Mwangi for 'Act of Love'
  1. 'Wife for Hire' by Robin Odongo
  2. 'The Whole Nine Yards' by Victor 'Viboks' Omondi
  3. 'Barua la Uhamisho' by Rodgers Maithya Mulatya
  4. 'Two Let' by Nduruka Njoroge
  5. '5 Jane and the Fried Chicken' by Peterson Kariuki
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Blessing Lunga’ho as Dominic in 'Igiza'
  2. Jimmi Gathu as Tandala in 'Kina'
  3. Charles Ouda as Melchizedek Karani in 'Salem'
  4. Isaboke Nyakundi as Elijah in 'Shamba la Wanyama'
  5. Sele Mzamil as Kisasi in 'Sanura'
  1. Serah Ndanu Teshna as Linda/Nicole in 'Igiza'
  2. Sanaipei Tande as Nana Tandala in 'Kina'
  3. Faith Kibathi as Rebecca in 'Single Kiasi'
  4. Ivy Wanjiku as Sanura in 'Sanura'
  5. Sarah Hassan as Nina in 'Zari'
  1. Sophie Reuben as Safira in 'Pete'
  2. Aisha Said as Nyashee in 'Sanura'
  3. Brenda Wairimu as Lola in 'Zari'
  4. JulieBrenda Nyambura as Bella Mwakazi in 'Kina'
  5. Caroline Muhugu as Wanja in 'Kasiri'
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 'Melano CC' by Amit Ramrakha
  2. 'Nip Nap TVC' by Caroline Wambui
  3. 'APA Moments of Past Disasters' by Abu Melita
  1. Ruth Nyambura in 'Comedy Riot'
  2. Abel Mutua in 'Roast House'
  3. Kevin Kasyoki in 'Kam u Stay'
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. '#Twende Modogashe' by Margaret Wanjiku
  2. 'This Love+1' by Eugene Mbugua
  3. 'Our Perfect Wedding S16 Show' by Eugene Mbugua
  4. 'Best of Show' by Eugene Mbugua
  5. 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi - S1' by Eugene Mbugua
  1. Ojiambo Ainea as Musa in 'Igiza'
  2. Ndungi Githuku as Serro in 'Kina'
  3. Michael Munyoki as Eric in 'Single Kiasi'
  4. Mike Makori as Lwanda in 'Zari'
  5. Jeff Omondi Opondo as Sanchez in 'Becky'
  1. 'Igiza' by Abdulkadir Abdullahi
  2. 'Pepeta' by James Kombo
  3. 'Single Kiasi' by Grace Kahaki
  4. 'Zari' by Khadija Hassan
  5. 'Kina Season 4' by Appie Matere
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 'Kam u Stay' by Damaris Irungu
  2. 'Roast House' by Caroline Wambui
  3. 'Comedy Riot' by Caroline Wambui
  1. 'Kito and Chacha' by Ebby Productions
  2. 'Death Valley' by Stephen Kennedy Kyalo
  3. 'Blood Thirst' by Luigi Sanya Ososo
  4. 'Mara Cry for Rain' by John Irimu
  5. 'The Shepherd' by Maureen Mureithi
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 'Full Time Husband' by MultiChoice Talent Factory
  2. 'Somewhere in Kole' by MultiChoice Talent Factory
  3. 'Hex Appeal' by USIU Africa
  4. 'God Forbid' by Africa Digital Media Institute Film Aid Kenya
  5. 'Untold'
  1. 'Ndemwa M' by Michael Mutahi
  2. 'Preschool Kids' Learning' by Ruth Muriithi
  3. 'Lets Dance' by Luigi Sanya Ososo
  4. 'Storytime with Zuri, Jasiri and Toto' by Brian Apanja
  5. 'Sikicho's Long Day' by Darren Collins
  1. 'Half Open Window' by Margaret Wacera
  2. 'Mvera' by Daudi Anguka
  3. 'An Instant Dad' by Jennifer Gatero
  4. 'A Familiar Christmas' by Reuben Odanga
  5. 'Mono' by Joyce Gachanja
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 'Heroic Bodies' by Sara Suliman- Sudan
  2. 'The Midnight Bride' by Doreen R. Kilimbe- Tanzania
  3. 'Unheard' by Polly Kamukala- Uganda
  4. 'Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)' by Kefa Hussein Igilo- Tanzania
  5. 'My Woman' by Brenda Malemba- Tanzania
  1. 'Art on the Skin' by Kenya Film School
  2. 'Treasure Beneath the Mangrove' by Kenya Film School
  3. 'In the Language of Our Mothers' by Film Aid Kenya
  4. 'Echoes of Home' by Film Aid Kenya
  5. 'Is It Because I'm a Girl' by Film Aid Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 'Igiza' by Abdulkadir Abdullahi
  2. 'Pepeta' by James Kombo
  3. 'Single Kiasi' by Grace Kahaki
  4. 'Zari' by Khadija Hassan
  5. 'Kina Season 4' by Appie Matere
  1. 'Half Open Window' by Margaret Wacera
  2. 'Mvera' by Daudi Anguka
  3. 'An Instant Dad' by Jennifer Gatero
  4. 'A Familiar Christmas' by Reuben Odanga
  5. 'Mono' by Joyce Gachanja
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chris Embarambamba defends his music video after tough ultimatum from KFCB

Chris Embarambamba defends his music video after tough ultimatum from KFCB

Lady who left 4-day-old baby for wealthier Nigerian man shares her reasons

Lady who left 4-day-old baby for wealthier Nigerian man shares her reasons

Charles Ouda,Tokodi & Sanaipei among nominees for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Charles Ouda,Tokodi & Sanaipei among nominees for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Career sacrifice Bien is willing to make should he have kids

Career sacrifice Bien is willing to make should he have kids

9 successful celebrities you didn't know were raised by single mums

9 successful celebrities you didn't know were raised by single mums

Isaboke Nyakundi discloses call behind abrupt halt of 'Shamba la Wanyama' show

Isaboke Nyakundi discloses call behind abrupt halt of 'Shamba la Wanyama' show

Zari reacts after hubby Shakib accepts Sh146K to share secrets about her

Zari reacts after hubby Shakib accepts Sh146K to share secrets about her

Jackie Matubia's reply to queries on relationship & co-parenting status with Blessing

Jackie Matubia's reply to queries on relationship & co-parenting status with Blessing

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Single Kiasi' cast members Minne Kariuki and Faith Kibathi on the Pulse Let's Talk set with presenter Muthoni Irungu on February 22, 2024

'Single Kiasi' cast discuss how actors de-role after playing a character [Video]

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela and Netflix Co-founder & majority shareholder Reed Hastings

Showmax applied 3 strategies to surpass Netflix subscribers in Africa

Pascal Tokodi, Sanaipei Tande and the late Charles Ouda among nominees for the 13th edition of Kalasha awards

Charles Ouda,Tokodi & Sanaipei among nominees for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Scene from the 'Sleeping Negro'

Nairobi to observe Black History Month with screening of 'The Sleeping Negro' film