Another Citizen TV journalist quietly leaves for gov't job

Amos Robi

The journalist left Citizen TV in December 2022 after more than five years at RMS

Royal Media Services
Journalist Sam Ogina has quietly left Citizen TV after six years at the station, according to reliable sources.

Ogina who was crucial in helping Citizen TV cover the 2022 general elections, has reportedly taken up a new job at the office of the National Assembly Majority Leader.

Unlike Francis Gachuri's highly publicized departure, viewers did not take note of Ogina's exit which is said to have taken place in December 2022.

His departure from the media industry has come as a surprise to many, given his excellent reporting skills and experience.

During his six-year stint at Citizen TV, Ogina made a name for himself as a seasoned journalist who could provide in-depth analysis of political and social issues.

Sam Ogina
READ: Francis Gachuri, Kennedy Murithi & 6 others who quit media for gov't jobs

Before joining the Dennis Pritt Road-based media house, Ogina, a Daystar University alumni worked with KTN from 2012 to 2016.

Ogina now joins the list of scribes who have exited the newsroom for jobs in the government.

Others that have taken up jobs in different government entities include Kennedy Murithi, Salim Swaleh, Nick Gitonga, Charles Odhiambo, Karen Karimi and most recently Francis Gachuri.

Gachuri's exit from Royal Media Services was highly publicised given the long stint he had with the station and his prowess in political journalism.

During his last Kiririmbi show on Inooro TV, Gachuri was bid goodbye by MPs he had hosted among them John Kiarie, Kimani Ichungwa and Kanini Kega.

The lawmakers praised Gachuri for his professionalism and prowess in the field which he had been for over 15 years.

Also present for his last day in the station were his twin sons, Marcus and Curtis who came holding a cake for their father.

Francis Gachuri sorrounded by family, MPs and colleagues during his last show on Inooro TV
READ: Ex-Citizen TV reporter among 3 winners of KAS Media Africa award

In his appreciation message, Gachuri thanked the Royal Media Chairperson SK Macharia for the opportunity to work under his company.

"Let me first thank the management here at Royal Media Services, Dr SK Macharia, Gathoni Macharia. Those are our parents here at arms by providing the resources.

"I also appreciate RMS Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru, we call him the coach. Working to make sure we are catered for," Gachuri remarked.

Gachuri joins the Ministry of Interior where he will head the communication department.

