ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin elected to senior role in political journalists association

Amos Robi

Goin took to her social media platforms, stating her interest in assuming her new capacity

Citizen TV Reporter Chemutai Goin
Citizen TV Reporter Chemutai Goin

Citizen TV's political reporter, Jane Chemutai Goin, has been elected as the Vice Chairperson for the Political Journalists Association of Kenya (PJAK).

Goin, renowned for her insightful political reporting, will be deputizing Rawlings Otieno from People Daily, who assumes the leadership from the outgoing chair, Kennedy Murithi formerly with NTV, after a successful five-year tenure.

Under Kennedy Murithi's leadership, PJAK engaged in extensive collaborations with both local and international organizations, focusing on journalist training, especially in the critical domain of election reporting.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Goin took to her social media platforms, stating her interest in assuming her new capacity.

"Honoured to serve...after my stint at the Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association Executive Committee in different capacities, now on to new fronts...the Political Journalists Association of Kenya as Vice Chairperson," she wrote.

Kennedy Murithi handing over PJAK leadership to Rawlings Otieno
Kennedy Murithi handing over PJAK leadership to Rawlings Otieno

The elections also saw the appointment of other key figures in the association. Mercy Mwai from People Daily secured the position of Secretary General, with Sam Owino from the Daily Nation elected as her deputy.

In her acceptance speech, Mwai assured members that the new leadership would prioritize their interests and work collaboratively to ensure the welfare of all members.

“As SG, I will endeavor to grow our numbers and ensure that our members are well taken care of. I will prioritize this association in all that I do…and will make sure all the members feel appreciated. Some of us have been in this industry for long and therefore we believe we have everything it takes to lead,” she emphasised.

Luke Awich from the Star assumed the role of Treasurer, succeeding former Citizen TV senior political editor Francis Gachuri, while Mercy Murithi of Inooro TV took on the position of Deputy Treasurer.

Political journalists in a past function
Political journalists in a past function

Patrick Vidija of Standard Media Group was elected Coordinator, with Winnie Miseda and Eric Biegon (KBC) heading Resource Mobilization and Programs, respectively.

The Political Journalists Association of Kenya, established in 2015, has a diverse membership from across the country, dedicated to championing the interests of political journalists in Kenya.

The newly elected leadership is poised to continue the association's legacy of promoting excellence and professionalism in political journalism.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
