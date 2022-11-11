Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

In a QNA interview with the Inside CNN newsletter, Madowo who locally worked with a local media house, Nation, revealed that he often gets ideas to cover from people within the continent.

Apparently, not everything he does sinks well with everyone who reads or follows his coverage as he revealed a good number of people expect him to have a certain way of covering his news.

"While some people are proud to see me on CNN, others expect me to be 'patriotic' by only showing the positive side of Kenya and Africa. There are people who feel slighted when they see a fellow African covering something unflattering about the continent, and I have been called a traitor many times," he said.

He however defended his work saying he has always been doing his work by telling the full unvarnished truth about the continent but not being the continent's public relations guy on the international stage.

Pulse Live Kenya

Although the CNN correspondent, Madowo believes he covers more nuanced three-dimensional stories, he always gets criticism which he appreciates although it is a tough experience.

"Our audience calls me out when I do not get it right and I appreciate it. It is tough to get some criticism but I love all clearheaded, critical reviews on my work," he said.

Having covered the African continent for some period, Madowo says Africans are more interested in matters that directly touch on them which also makes his work get criticised a lot.

On his career, Madowo revealed that his mother who was a teacher planted the seed of journalism in him and also taught him generosity, curiosity, and respect. His father also contributed to him becoming a journalist as Madowo says his father came with newspapers every day which he would peruse.

Pulse Live Kenya

On the one thing that would surprise many and one that very few knew about him, he said that he briefly trained to be a Catholic priest.

"I briefly trained as a catholic priest. My entire high school was spent at a Catholic seminary As a kid, I wanted to be a missionary because they got to travel the world, but mostly I wanted to be a priest because I thought I could help people. I still help people as a journalist, but in a different way, " he said.