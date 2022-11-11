RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

Masia Wambua

Larry Madowo spent close to 10 years in local media before going to international media.

Larry Madowo, CNN correspondent
Larry Madowo, CNN correspondent

Seasoned media personality Larry Madowo has revealed the reason why he is often criticised by many in his work as a journalist, especially from the African continent.

Recommended articles

In a QNA interview with the Inside CNN newsletter, Madowo who locally worked with a local media house, Nation, revealed that he often gets ideas to cover from people within the continent.

Apparently, not everything he does sinks well with everyone who reads or follows his coverage as he revealed a good number of people expect him to have a certain way of covering his news.

"While some people are proud to see me on CNN, others expect me to be 'patriotic' by only showing the positive side of Kenya and Africa. There are people who feel slighted when they see a fellow African covering something unflattering about the continent, and I have been called a traitor many times," he said.

He however defended his work saying he has always been doing his work by telling the full unvarnished truth about the continent but not being the continent's public relations guy on the international stage.

CNN news correspondent Larry Madowo
CNN news correspondent Larry Madowo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

Although the CNN correspondent, Madowo believes he covers more nuanced three-dimensional stories, he always gets criticism which he appreciates although it is a tough experience.

"Our audience calls me out when I do not get it right and I appreciate it. It is tough to get some criticism but I love all clearheaded, critical reviews on my work," he said.

Having covered the African continent for some period, Madowo says Africans are more interested in matters that directly touch on them which also makes his work get criticised a lot.

On his career, Madowo revealed that his mother who was a teacher planted the seed of journalism in him and also taught him generosity, curiosity, and respect. His father also contributed to him becoming a journalist as Madowo says his father came with newspapers every day which he would peruse.

Larry Madowo
Larry Madowo Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Larry Madowo celebrates another milestone on the world stage [Photos]

On the one thing that would surprise many and one that very few knew about him, he said that he briefly trained to be a Catholic priest.

"I briefly trained as a catholic priest. My entire high school was spent at a Catholic seminary As a kid, I wanted to be a missionary because they got to travel the world, but mostly I wanted to be a priest because I thought I could help people. I still help people as a journalist, but in a different way, " he said.

Before joining CNN Madowo previously worked as a North America Correspondent for the BBC and also anchored breaking news and presented BBC World News America from Washington, DC.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Nonini awarded in Los Angeles for raising albinism awareness

Nonini awarded in Los Angeles for raising albinism awareness

Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Artistes, Maureen Kunga, Holy Dave, Wahu and Nameless who are among the list of most learned musicians in Kenya

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications