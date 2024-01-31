Auntie Jemimah announces departure from Gukena FM after 7 years

Jemimah, who hosted the drive show on the station, aired her final show on January 31, marking the culmination of seven years during which she built her brand.

Auntie Jemimah expressed that her purpose at Gukena FM had been fulfilled and that it was time to move on, noting that she had gleaned invaluable lessons along the way.

"Seven years ago, I ventured into radio, my first love, embarking on an incredible journey of laughter, lessons, growth, and networking. This journey has been immensely fulfilling! However, like all good things, it must come to an end. My tenure at @gukenafmkenya is fulfilled and vice versa.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank you for tuning in every Monday to Friday for Gukena Drive (Express), and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Cocktail Sunday! We enjoyed this one right? !Time to exit and explore! It’s been real," Auntie Jemimah wrote on her Instagram.

Gukena FM Radio Presenter and Comedian Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of two shared the bittersweet emotions accompanying her decision, which she revealed had been contemplated for quite some time, affirming her certainty about the need for change.

"I'm feeling a mix of emotions; it's bittersweet. Of course, it's something I've pondered, and even when I was considering tendering my resignation, I felt the same way. Change is inevitable; it's the only constant in life, whereas stagnation is the only permanent state," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auntie Jemimah joined Radio Africa in 2017, as the company was preparing to launch its first vernacular station, Gukena FM. Her Kikuyu comedy videos, which gained traction, caught the attention of Radio Africa.

Having harboured a passion for radio, Auntie Jemimah's calling aligned perfectly with the career path she aspired to pursue.

Gukena FM Radio Presenter and Comedian Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

Initially, she started as a comedian co-host for a morning show. However, a lack of chemistry between her and the main host led to her transition to a popular 2-minute segment.

ADVERTISEMENT