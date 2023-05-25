Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

In a candid interview with Cate Rira on the POV podcast, she shed light on her perspective regarding marriage and why she believes it could hinder her personal growth and aspirations.

With a number of personal goals and dreams yet to be fulfilled, Auntie Jemimah believes that marriage could potentially impede her journey towards achieving them.

"I am not afraid of marriage. However, there are a few things I need to do before deciding whether I want it or not. If I don't achieve them, that's okay. I am open to that possibility," she shared.

Gukena FM Radio Presenter and Comedian Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

Auntie Jemimah further explained that past experiences in relationships she has been in have played a significant role in shaping her decision to veer away from the path of marriage.

"I have enjoyed living alone for a long time, and it has become challenging for me to adapt to the idea of living with someone else. I have even had to make significant adjustments to accommodate my nanny," she noted.

One of the key factors influencing Auntie Jemimah's stance is her desire for independence and the freedom to make decisions without feeling restricted.

"I want to live where I want and make decisions the way I want, without being hindered," she expressed.

Gukena FM Presenter and Comedian Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

For her, the ability to follow her own path and pursue her dreams without judgment is of utmost importance.

Auntie Jemimah emphasized her contentment in raising her daughter on her own. She firmly believes that for women, tying the knot before accomplishing personal milestones can slow down their progress.

"I firmly believe that when a woman gets married before accomplishing certain things, it may and will likely impede her progress," she noted.

Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya