Comedian and YouTuber Deborah Chebet Ronoh has landed a new radio job with Homeboyz radio, where she will be co-hosting the breakfast show dubbed #TheLiftOff alongside G-Money and Neville.

A poster seen by Pulse Live, indicates that the three will be holding it down on the airwaves from 6am-10am, Monday to Friday.

Announcing her arrival at the Radio Africa Group owned station, Rohoh said; “We are back on air my loveliesss @homeboyzradio 103.5 with the badddessst 💯 maaad maaad

Urban sound of Nairobi!!!! @gmoneyizme @thaatneville. Wake up with us on the MORNING LIFT OFFFFF!!! #theliftofff. FIRST FEMALE ON BREAKFAST ON HBR AFTER 9 YEARS. My crown 👸 pls”.

Chebet Rohoh, G-Money and Neville

On the other hand, Neville has made a comeback to Homeboyz radio after spending 1 year and 9 months at Capital FM, where he used to host the Hits Not Homework show with Miss Mandi.

He announced his exit a few days ago, before landing at Homeboyz Radio on November 30th, 2020.

“Thank you to @capitalfmkenya for giving me the opportunity to be apart of an incredible family.To the listeners...thank you for

welcoming me with open arms from Day 1 and showing me love. Being apart of #hits984 was something special and I'm proud we brought back its GLORY!!!!

Now, what's the next challenge #Lastsherehe” reads Neville’s exit message form Capital FM.

Chebet Rohoh, G-Money and Neville

Neville joined Capital FM in March 2019 (From Homeboyz Radio), as a replacement of the Hits Not Homework crew that used to consist of; Anita Nderu, Tracy Wanjiru, Anne Mwaura and DJ Jo Kisila.

An announcement from Homeboyz radio reads: “The New Way to get your week going every weekday from 6:00am to 10:00am is #TheLiftOff with @gmoneyizme @rono.h and @thaatneville on Homeboyz Radio, The Urban Sound of Nairobi”.,