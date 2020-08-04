Comedian Chebet Ronoh opens up on having panic attacks and quitting NRG Radio

Comedian and YouTuber Deborah Chebet Ronoh has for the first time opened up on having panic attacks after getting famous, and her silent exit from NRG Radio.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Ms Ronoh said that she was excited about her radio job but she got to a point where she felt overwhelmed and wasn’t giving it her all and so she decided to quit.

She explained that she was not mentally prepared for her fast rise to fame and this in some way led her to experiencing anxiety. whenever she was around people.

“I left Brookhouse for my radio job. I was so excited about my first job and things were so great everything was happening so fast and like everyone knew me and I didn’t actually mentally prepare myself. So I was on radio when I felt like I was unhappy, I felt like I didn’t really want to do it at that time in my life. It reached a point I felt I wasn’t giving it my everything and also it was a bit overwhelming for me and I started to get anxiety a lot because I didn’t know that I was known. Like I’d walk outside,” she said.

Ronoh explained that as she grew famous, and people got to know her, the more she experienced anxiety and panic attacks and this would happen even when fans said Hi to her whenever they met.

When she attended events, the comedian said she would drink herself stupid to calm herself down, in order to be comfortable around people.

“A lot of people especially older than me would stop me on the road and that began to give me anxiety. I didn’t know it was anxiety until I realized people would Hi and I panic. I just used to get a lot of anxiety, it was so bad that I would literally breathe so heavily when I go out. I used to even drink so much so that I could be comfortable around people,”

“It was so bad and I had feel like a lot of pressure from external and I lost a lot of my realest friends. A lot of people who supported and knew me before I got here. They got tired and that hit me so hard,” stated Ronoh.

According to the comedian, she quit her radio job to focus on herself as a brand which also proved difficult because she had already lost friends, and those who pretended to care and supporting her had also gone.

“When I quit my radio job, I wanted to focus on Ronoh but that was hard because a lot people were leaving me I didn’t have friends,” she said.

Ronoh noted that she felt owned by people because everything she did was criticized and this only discouraged her, and further broke her down, but all that is now in the past and she is coming back, a new Chebet Ronoh.

