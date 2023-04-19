The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Crazy Kennar intervenes after boyfriend kicked out Roysambu lady because of him

Fabian Simiyu

Crazy Kennar has been forced to address an incident where a lady from Roysambu was kicked out of her house at night for smiling while watching his content

Crazy Kennar
Crazy Kennar

Comedian and content creator Crazy Kennar has had to intervene after one of his fans was kicked out of her house by her boyfriend because of the comedian.

Recommended articles

According to the lady, who is from Roysambu, she claims that she was watching comedy clips of Kennar at night while smiling at her phone, and her boyfriend thought that she was cheating.

Things did not end well, as she was forced to leave the house in the middle of the night. She then texted Kennar to ask for his help in the situation.

Crazy Kennar
Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Crazy Kennar's reaction as Don Jazzy shares his funny clip with his 12M followers

"Hi Crazy Kennar, I don't know how to start this, ok, my name is Phoebe from Roysambu so yesterday my boyfriend found me laughing at my phone in the middle of the night while he was asleep and he thought that I was chatting with another man.

So he got mad and kicked me out of the house even though I tried explaining that I was laughing at your content he did not listen please help," Phoebe wrote to Kennar.

Crazy Kennar on his part shared a screenshot of the conversation on his Twitter page as he asked Phoebe's boyfriend to take back his girlfriend as he admitted that the mistake was his.

"Please Phoebe's boyfriend forgive her, the mistake is mine," Kennar tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crazy Kennar is one of the best content creators in Kenya at the moment, thanks to his consistency in the industry. He has amassed many fans all over the country.

In one of his interviews with Pulse Kenya, Kennar revealed that he started acting when he was 10 years old.

The content creator was in the drama club while in school, and he started shooting his content online when he joined campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennar started with shooting school clips before he diversified to life related issues and it is through this that he gain a massive followership online.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 laws Miss Trudy broke that can get you easily arrested in Kenya's airports

3 laws Miss Trudy broke that can get you easily arrested in Kenya's airports

5 fast facts about Sophia Wanuna: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son

5 fast facts about Sophia Wanuna: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son

Michelle Ntalami spills secrets to an irresistible curvy figure

Michelle Ntalami spills secrets to an irresistible curvy figure

Cebbie Koks exposes woman behind online campaign to tarnish her reputation [Photos]

Cebbie Koks exposes woman behind online campaign to tarnish her reputation [Photos]

Willy Paul responds to Miss P after public apology

Willy Paul responds to Miss P after public apology

Crazy Kennar intervenes after boyfriend kicked out Roysambu lady because of him

Crazy Kennar intervenes after boyfriend kicked out Roysambu lady because of him

Miss Trudy calls out airport security after being arrested

Miss Trudy calls out airport security after being arrested

'Young, Famous & African' back with new celebrity cast

'Young, Famous & African' back with new celebrity cast

Zari claps back at critics claiming she married Shakib Lutaaya due to pressure

Zari claps back at critics claiming she married Shakib Lutaaya due to pressure

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

Ida Odinga (left) hugs Akothee

The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know