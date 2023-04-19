Crazy Kennar intervenes after boyfriend kicked out Roysambu lady because of him

According to the lady, who is from Roysambu, she claims that she was watching comedy clips of Kennar at night while smiling at her phone, and her boyfriend thought that she was cheating.

Things did not end well, as she was forced to leave the house in the middle of the night. She then texted Kennar to ask for his help in the situation.

"Hi Crazy Kennar, I don't know how to start this, ok, my name is Phoebe from Roysambu so yesterday my boyfriend found me laughing at my phone in the middle of the night while he was asleep and he thought that I was chatting with another man.

So he got mad and kicked me out of the house even though I tried explaining that I was laughing at your content he did not listen please help," Phoebe wrote to Kennar.

Crazy Kennar on his part shared a screenshot of the conversation on his Twitter page as he asked Phoebe's boyfriend to take back his girlfriend as he admitted that the mistake was his.

"Please Phoebe's boyfriend forgive her, the mistake is mine," Kennar tweeted.

The rise of Crazy Kennar

Crazy Kennar is one of the best content creators in Kenya at the moment, thanks to his consistency in the industry. He has amassed many fans all over the country.

In one of his interviews with Pulse Kenya, Kennar revealed that he started acting when he was 10 years old.

The content creator was in the drama club while in school, and he started shooting his content online when he joined campus.

Kennar started with shooting school clips before he diversified to life related issues and it is through this that he gain a massive followership online.

