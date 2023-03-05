ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

Amos Robi

Crazy Kennar is embarking on the project as a way to give back to his community

Crazy Kennar constructing church in his village
Crazy Kennar constructing church in his village

Content creator Crazy Kennar is giving back to his community in a big way by constructing a church in his village.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post, the funnyman shared his progress, stating, "Church building coming up one step at a time. In the coming months, we do the slab and raise the walls."

Langata Member of Parliament, Phelix Jalang'o was quick to laud Crazy Kennar's efforts, acknowledging his understanding of finding blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hii sasa ndio iku juu...hii sasa ndio inabamba...hata hautajua baraka zinatoka wapi....

"[This is now on another level...this is now trending...you won't even know where the blessings are coming from]," Jalang'o said.

Crazy Kennar constructing church in his village
Crazy Kennar constructing church in his village Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

ADVERTISEMENT

Crazy Kennar, whose real name is Kennedy Ombima, has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his unique brand of comedy. However, he has also been actively involved in community projects, such as his church-building project, which he hopes will be a blessing to the people of his village.

The construction of the church is not only a gesture of goodwill but also a symbol of hope and faith for the community.

It will provide a place of worship where people can come together to seek spiritual guidance, solace, and support. The project will also create employment opportunities for the locals, who will be involved in the construction process.

Comedian Crazy Kenar
Comedian Crazy Kenar Comedian Crazy Kenar Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Rayvanny showcases fantastic acting skills in comedy skit with Crazy Kennar [Video]

Crazy Kennar's philanthropic efforts have not gone unnoticed, with many of his fans commending him for his selfless act of giving back. Here are some of the reactions :

mlusha_254 Wwe sasa utabarikiwa hadi watu waanze kufikiria uko illuminate

ruth.chep May goodness and mercies follow you. You are blessed and keep doing what you do best.. GIVING BACK! you will never lack in Jesus name

ADVERTISEMENT

kelvin_muthin Maze.. Unlike other celebrities especially those who have more money than you. But you chose to do this to God☑️Son you're blessed heaven and on earth

caleb_chang1 🔥🔥🔥this is called giving back to the society 👏livelong content cartel 🙌.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Bahati

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style