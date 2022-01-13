Crazy Kennar's reaction as Don Jazzy shares his funny clip with his 12M followers

On Wednesday, the Mavin Records President reposted Kennar’s clip describing how rich men vs broke men behave in bed.

The 27-seconds video has already garnered over 984K views and over 9K comments on Jazzy’s page, and his followers can’t get enough of the funny clip.

Music Producer Don Jazzy and Comedian Crazy Kenner Pulse Live Kenya

Upon seeing the repost, Crazy Kennar expressed gratitude towards Don Jazzy for recognizing his work.

“One Love👌I heard you're the richest man in Nigeria DON,” reads Crazy Kennar’s comment under the post.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kennar wrote; “Naaarifiwa nimepostiwa pale Nigeria na Don jazzy. One Love,”.

A good number of Kenyans also camped on Don Jazzy’s page, trying to explain to him who Crazy Kennar is, while others lauded him for vibing with the funnyman’s content.

Some of the notable names in the comment section includes; Savara, Masauti, Mark Angel, Dr Ofweneke and Jacky Vike.

The video shared on Kennar’s page has over 250K views and over 4.6K comments.

Reactions

savarafrica “@crazy_kennar yani mpaka Lagos umeshika”

vicmassluodollar “😂😂😂😂 if you don't Gerrit forget abourrit it 🤣😂😂🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 @crazy_kennar”

jackyvike “😂😂😂 Oya Nani @crazy_kennar”

skdamz “How did I understand this 😢. God, epp me!! 😂😂😪”

officialosas “I’m crying 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

melvin0duah “But na dem dey always talk say dem want am like that na! 😂”

deyemitheactor “Well obviously I’m a rich broke man! 🚶🏽‍♂️🚶🏽‍♂️😂”

oghenekaroitene “They will use all the frustrations and confusion to finish your life 🤦‍♀️ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”