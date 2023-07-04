Kenyans raise concern over Crazy Kennar's well-being after cryptic message online

On Tuesday, July 4, Kennar took to Instagram to share a message that read, "Depression is real."

Kennar's message on depression

This comes amidst reports of major changes in Kennar's life and unconfirmed rumors of a rift between him and his former castmates, Bushra, Yvonne Khisa, and Shiro.

As fans express worries about the comedian, speculation arises about the state of his mental health.

This post raised concerns among fans, who interpreted it as a possible indication that Kennar might be going through a difficult period in his life.

Mixed reactions about Kenars situation

As fans expressed their worries about Kennar's well-being, some suggested that the cryptic message might be part of an upcoming comedy skit, highlighting Kennar's penchant for using unexpected twists in his content.

However, concerns lingered, as fans feared that the message could reflect genuine struggles he may be facing.

Crazy Kennar started working with a crew of six members before two gentlemen, UsefulIdiotry and Stano branched out.

Useful Idioty & Stano part ways with Crazy Kennar

In May 2023, Stano revealed the reasons he he split with Crazy Kennar, highlighting that they were still in good terms.

Content creators Stanley Omondi and Crazy Kennar

Expressing his gratitude and support, Stano emphasized that Crazy Kennar has always been there for him, and he will always reciprocate that loyalty. Refuted claims that Kennar had abandoned him for the girls.

In 2022, another member, Stephen Otieno, better known as Useful Idioty, left the 'Tales of the Crazy Kennar.'

“I have not fallen out with anybody, I have started afresh,” he said, adding that he had taken a back seat to focus on his education and solo projects.

Sabato Sabbato gives Kennar a word of advice

Notably, influencer Sabato Sabatoo recently called out Kennar, accusing him of slacking in his content creation.

Sabatoo attributed this decline in quality to Kennar's collaboration with family members and claimed that it had caused him to lose touch with his audience.

He further suggested that family interference might have been a contributing factor to the departure of Kennar's former crew.

Social media reactions

moses_karanja_chege Bro haiwezi kuua trust in the lord ulikuja solo Kwa hii Dunia do your part it's time...... it's all in your mindset

kleinlangat No wonder your team members kina Bushra are ditching out🥲 shall be well brother

kenya.gossip.club Last time ulisema "fear women" kumbe ilikuwa ni show

diana_marua Praying for whatever it is that is not okay. Love and Light

baby__ras Love and light. Pls, talk to someone you trust or a professional therapist. It's ok not to be oka