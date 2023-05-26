Stanley Omondi addresses alleged split with Crazy Kennar

Taking to social media, Omondi shed light on the situation and clarified the nature of their professional relationship.

Omondi began by dismissing the exaggerated claims and urged people to refrain from jumping to conclusions.

"Let me break it down for you those saying Crazy Kennar got money and ditched his boys for the girls, you are taking this thing too far, you are making a mountain out of a mock hill," he stated emphasizing that the rumours were blown out of proportion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Content creator Stanley Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Providing insight into his own career aspirations, Omondi explained he is a videographer whose decision to fully go behind the scenes in the comedy skits was hard fought as Kennar wanted him in front of the camera.

"I am a cinematographer, actor, and entertainer. I do well when I am behind the camera, so for the team, I decided I was going to entirely be behind the camera. This was a conversation I had to have with Kennar for me to leave and build my own brand," he stated.

Expressing his gratitude and support for his comedy partner, Omondi emphasized that Crazy Kennar has always been there for him, and he will always reciprocate that loyalty. He urged those spreading propaganda and attempting to bring Kennar down to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Please stop, this guy has always been there for me, and I will always be there for him," he noted.

Content creator Stanley Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing the future, Omondi revealed his upcoming projects as a director and director of photography. He defended his decision to speak up for Kennar saying he couldn't watch as his name got tainted.

"Soon you will begin to see projects directed by Stanley Omondi or the director of photography.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And I'm sorry, Kennar, I had to say this because I could not sit and watch people bring you down for things that you did not do. I also do not want to be the person that thrives in chaos," he stated.

Pulse Live Kenya