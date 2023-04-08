The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jasper Murume set to prove himself with hour-long comedy special [Details]

Amos Robi

A number of top comedians will be gracing the show which Jasper Murume is set to headline

Churchill Show comedian Jasper Murume is set to make his mark in the Kenyan comedy scene with his upcoming comedy special 'When I Grow Up'.

The event, which he has been dreaming of for years, promises to be filled with great stories and super-punchlines that fans have come to love from his previous performances.

Murume, who has been sharpening his skills under the guidance of veteran comedian Daniel "Churchill" Ndambuki, expressed his gratitude to his mentor for the role he played in shaping his career.

"The sharpening that Daniel @mwalimchurchill did with me is about to be put to test. I will be forever grateful to that man," he wrote.

Jasper Murume's comedy special
Jasper Murume's comedy special Pulse Live Kenya

The event promises to be authenticity-based, with Murume's personal experiences and life stories being the centrepiece of his performance. The comedian has promised to make his fans laugh, cry, and be moved with his unique style of comedy.

"This is going to be authenticity-based. Come ready to laugh, cry, and be moved," he wrote.

The line-up for the event includes several up-and-coming comedians, who are set to open the show. Among those confirmed to perform in the show include, Sleepy David, Akuku Danger, Mwende Comedian, Vinnie Baite, MCA Tricky, Henry Desagu, Dr Ofweneke, Gatwiri and many more.

Comedian Jasper Murume
Comedian Jasper Murume Pulse Live Kenya

The show will be held at the Das Bayern along Kiambu Road on Saturday April 8 from 5 p.m.

Murume's show comes just days following the success of comedian MCA Tricky's 'Tricky Comedy Show'. Murume's comedy special is expected to attract a huge following from fans who have been eagerly waiting for his one-hour special.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
