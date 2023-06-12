The sports category has moved to a new website.

MCA Tricky jets back to Kenya after 1st show in the U.K.

Fabian Simiyu

MCA Tricky spent two weeks in the U.K.

Comedian MCA Tricky arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 12 after spending two weeks in the United Kingdom, where he had gone to perform.

Upon landing, Tricky was greeted by a number of bloggers who were interested in learning about how his show went abroad since he hadn't shared much about it.

Tricky began by stating that taking his show overseas was advantageous because it helped him learn many things in the comedy game.

READ: MCA Tricky humbled as he celebrates latest milestone in his career

"It was my first trip going going to U.K. I had two missions there and number one was about my Tricky Comedy Circuit," Tricky said.

He continued that his tour to the U.K. was just the beginning, as he plans to visit other countries soon, and Qatar could be his next destination.

However, he admitted that he had his doubts while planning for the tour, as there were many things he didn't know about the people living in the U.K.

He further mentioned that the reception was positive and that he became emotional when it finally hit him that he was returning to Kenya.

He thanked his fans from the UK who showed up from day one and supported him. He revealed that he had five successful shows during his time there.

Tricky was careful to deny any connection between his show and that of comedian Njugush, who was also performing in the UK.

He simply mentioned that it was a coincidence that both of them happened to be there for performances.

He also made a joke about a photo he took with a lady from the UK, which had been circulating online. He teasingly mentioned that one day he would talk about her.

Tricky emphasized the importance of connecting with people abroad and expressed his admiration for the amazing lady he met during his time there.

