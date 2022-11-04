Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

The comedian through his social media pages shared the achievement writing, “New Baby just arrived🖤❤️.”

The rib cracker has had a great year beginning the year by landing a job at Media Max-owned Milele FM where he co-hosts a show alongside Francis Luchivya.

“God above everything 💜.Sasa mimi ni Radio presenter but hauwezi elewa 😂😂Tune in to MileleFm from mon-fri every week tupepete iwake tukiwa na bigman @luchivya,” shared Vinnie Baite.

Also fortunate in the same period was comedian David Oyando known popularly as Mulamwah. Kendrick Mulamwah as he is popularly known got the chance to also share his voice on the airwaves something he said has been his dream since his childhood.

Comedian Vinnie Baite on his new car Pulse Live Kenya

“God is great, finally on radio - milele FM. It has always been my dream to one day be on radio, thanks to all konki fans who always believed in me and supported me in my craft from scratch. To everyone else out there, always do you,” Mulamwah said in part.

The comedian who hosts a weekly show from 1PM to 4PM alongside Meshack Jillani also used the opportunity to encourage young people against not giving up on their dreams.

“It doesn't matter what people say or think about your art, just focus and give your best and let God work on the rest. Hoping for the best & longevity in this new career. Tune in Monday - Friday 1pm – 4pm and experience mulamwah in a whole new dimension. Blessings ♥️. I love yah team konki 👌💪. @meshackjillani,” Mulamwah encouraged.