RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

Amos Robi

Congratulations Vinnie Baite!

Comedian Vinnie Baite
Comedian Vinnie Baite

Comedian Vinnie Baite has a reason to smile after he bought his first car.

Recommended articles

The comedian through his social media pages shared the achievement writing, “New Baby just arrived🖤❤️.”

The rib cracker has had a great year beginning the year by landing a job at Media Max-owned Milele FM where he co-hosts a show alongside Francis Luchivya.

“God above everything 💜.Sasa mimi ni Radio presenter but hauwezi elewa 😂😂Tune in to MileleFm from mon-fri every week tupepete iwake tukiwa na bigman @luchivya,” shared Vinnie Baite.

Also fortunate in the same period was comedian David Oyando known popularly as Mulamwah. Kendrick Mulamwah as he is popularly known got the chance to also share his voice on the airwaves something he said has been his dream since his childhood.

Comedian Vinnie Baite on his new car
Comedian Vinnie Baite on his new car Comedian Vinnie Baite on his new car Pulse Live Kenya

“God is great, finally on radio - milele FM. It has always been my dream to one day be on radio, thanks to all konki fans who always believed in me and supported me in my craft from scratch. To everyone else out there, always do you,” Mulamwah said in part.

The comedian who hosts a weekly show from 1PM to 4PM alongside Meshack Jillani also used the opportunity to encourage young people against not giving up on their dreams.

“It doesn't matter what people say or think about your art, just focus and give your best and let God work on the rest. Hoping for the best & longevity in this new career. Tune in Monday - Friday 1pm – 4pm and experience mulamwah in a whole new dimension. Blessings ♥️. I love yah team konki 👌💪. @meshackjillani,” Mulamwah encouraged.

Vinnie Baite has now joined his fellow comedians who are also on radio among them; Oga Obinna (Kiss 100), Shuga Boy (Radio Maisha), MCA Tricky (Milele FM), Mulwamwah (Milele FM) and Mwalim Churchill (Classic 105).

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Photos: Wajackoyah treated to a good time by his daughters in London

Photos: Wajackoyah treated to a good time by his daughters in London

Samidoh gifts KCSE candidates at his former school [Photos]

Samidoh gifts KCSE candidates at his former school [Photos]

Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for piercing nose

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for piercing nose

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

Those who said ‘I’m part of Illuminati wanted people to hate me’ - Kenzo

Those who said ‘I’m part of Illuminati wanted people to hate me’ - Kenzo

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online