Njugush & Wakavinye bring house down with hilarious performance in the UK [Watch]

The event marked the fourth season of their renowned stand-up comedy show, and it received an overwhelming response from excited fans.

The audience at the show was captured on video, laughing and cheering throughout the performance, showcasing their genuine enjoyment of the couple's comedic talents.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Njugush and Wakavinye took to social media to express their gratitude to God for the success of the show and to their fans for their unwavering support.

In an ecstatic Instagram post on Sunday, Njugush thanked God and his fans who came out in large numbers for the show.

"God Ni Msoo !!!!!!! Jana was a movie. Thank you to all of you who wish us well. U.K. you have set the pace for TTNT 4. Thank you for showing up aki, The love was REAL," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wakavinye also shared her excitement with her fans. "TTNT4 UK was a success!! Kaa huyu sio God sijui aki," she wrote.

The couple's infectious enthusiasm reflected their genuine appreciation for the positive response they received.

"Through Thick 'N' Thin" (TTNT) is a stand-up comedy show hosted by Njugush and his wife, Celestine. The concept initially started as a small idea but gradually grew to encompass more individuals in the entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show made its debut on Valentine's Day in 2020, and later in August of the same year, it was released on YouTube, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the hilarious performances.

The success of "Through Thick and Thin" in the United Kingdom has propelled Njugush and Wakavinye to plan additional shows in Australia and Nairobi.

This accomplishment demonstrates the couple's growing international popularity and the universal appeal of their comedic talents.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Njugush and Wakavinye's journey is an inspiring testament to their dedication and hard work in the comedy industry.