Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Njugush & Wakavinye bring house down with hilarious performance in the UK [Watch]

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan comedian Njugush, and his wife Wakavinye, had a resounding success at their show, "Through Thick and Thin," in Swindon, United Kingdom over the weekend

Njugush & Wakavinye conquer the UK with hilarious performance
Njugush & Wakavinye conquer the UK with hilarious performance

Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, and his wife Celestine Ndinda, also known as Wakavinye, had a resounding success at their show, "Through Thick and Thin," in Swindon, United Kingdom over the weekend.

The event marked the fourth season of their renowned stand-up comedy show, and it received an overwhelming response from excited fans.

The audience at the show was captured on video, laughing and cheering throughout the performance, showcasing their genuine enjoyment of the couple's comedic talents.

Power couple Njugush & Wakavinye conquer the UK with hilarious TTNT show
Power couple Njugush & Wakavinye conquer the UK with hilarious TTNT show Pulse Live Kenya
Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Njugush and Wakavinye took to social media to express their gratitude to God for the success of the show and to their fans for their unwavering support.

In an ecstatic Instagram post on Sunday, Njugush thanked God and his fans who came out in large numbers for the show.

"God Ni Msoo !!!!!!! Jana was a movie. Thank you to all of you who wish us well. U.K. you have set the pace for TTNT 4. Thank you for showing up aki, The love was REAL," he wrote.

Njugush reveals bank account balance that made him feel rich for the first time

Wakavinye also shared her excitement with her fans. "TTNT4 UK was a success!! Kaa huyu sio God sijui aki," she wrote.

The couple's infectious enthusiasm reflected their genuine appreciation for the positive response they received.

"Through Thick 'N' Thin" (TTNT) is a stand-up comedy show hosted by Njugush and his wife, Celestine. The concept initially started as a small idea but gradually grew to encompass more individuals in the entertainment industry.

The show made its debut on Valentine's Day in 2020, and later in August of the same year, it was released on YouTube, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the hilarious performances.

The success of "Through Thick and Thin" in the United Kingdom has propelled Njugush and Wakavinye to plan additional shows in Australia and Nairobi.

This accomplishment demonstrates the couple's growing international popularity and the universal appeal of their comedic talents.

Njugush, Celestine upcoming TTNT Nairobi show
Njugush, Celestine upcoming TTNT Nairobi show Pulse Live Kenya

Special reveal by Njugush and Wakavinye during TTnT3 show

Njugush and Wakavinye's journey is an inspiring testament to their dedication and hard work in the comedy industry.

Their ability to connect with audiences through humor has garnered them a loyal fan base that continues to grow. By bringing laughter and joy to people's lives, they have cemented their place as one of Kenya's most beloved comedic duos.

