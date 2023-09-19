The sports category has moved to a new website.

Stanley Omondi explains decision to seek new crew after Crazy Kennar split

Lynet Okumu

Stanley Omondi reveals why working with a crew is very important

Kenyan content creator and comedian Stanley Omondi
Kenyan content creator and comedian Stanley Omondi

Comedian and content creator Stanley Omondi, popularly known as Stano, recently shed light on his journey post the split from the Tales of Crazy Kennar crew.

Speaking in an interview with a local media house on Monday, Stano emphasised that despite parting ways with the group a few months back, he still values collaboration.

While currently pursuing solo ventures on-screen, Stano acknowledged the crucial role of a support system behind the camera.

Kenyan content creator and comedian Stanley Omondi
Kenyan content creator and comedian Stanley Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised the significance of having individuals who challenge and share ideas, highlighting that unity is a strength and division is a weakness in the creative process.

"No man is an island, but for an island ikuwe lazima ikuwe surrounded na maji. Yes, naeza kuwa nime unleash some things nikiwa alone, but umoja ni nguvu, utengano ni udhaifu," Stano said.

He stressed the importance of collaboration and the exchange of creative ideas while acknowledging that working with a team adds value to his endeavors.

"You still need to have somebody mwenye anakuchallenge hapa na pale, mwenye mnashare naye ideas. As much as niko solo nimemove yes, but pia lazima ukuwe na either one or two people unaconsult. I have some people nawork nao behind the scenes," he said.

Kenyan content creator and comedian Stanley Omondi
Kenyan content creator and comedian Stanley Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing his relationship with Crazy Kennar, Stano affirmed that although they may not communicate daily, they remain best friends.

"What I believe is that best friends will grow separately without growing apart. It might not be like we're talking every day or month but anytime we talk it'll be like we just talked yesterday," he said.

In May, Stano revealed why he left Crazy Kennar's group. He disclosed a heart-to-heart conversation with Kennar, affirming that the separation was a strategic decision to facilitate each member's individual brand development.

Kenyan content creator and comedian Stanley Omondi
Kenyan content creator and comedian Stanley Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, Stano teased about an upcoming project, hinting at something groundbreaking never before seen in Kenyan content creation.

He expressed gratitude for the audience's continued support and enthusiasm for his work, promising to unveil this exciting venture in the coming months.

Lynet Okumu
