What I fear most about raising my children - Terence Creative

Growing up in the challenging environment of Mlango Kubwa in the Mathare slums, Terence reflected on his upbringing and discussed his determination to provide a different life for his own family.

Terence Creative's early life challenges

As the youngest in a family of three, Terence's upbringing was fraught with challenges. He shared an incident from his childhood where he narrowly escaped an angry mob, an event that could have cost him his life.



This hostile environment has become a backdrop against which Terence views his role as a father.

Terence Creative's only fear in parenting: Providing for his children

In a conversation with Dr King'ori on November 14, Terence expressed that his only fear in raising his children is the possibility of not being able to provide for their needs adequately.

Having experienced malnutrition during his youth, he vividly recalls the struggles of his early years and the determination of his grandmother to ensure his well-being. His primary goal now is to ensure his children have everything they need.

"Nikiwa age ya my last born nilikuwa na malnutriotion. Actually ilikuwa nikuwe amputated but shosho yangu alikataa.

"Nikiraise watoto wangu siwezi taka wakose direction kwa life. Sasa kunakuanga, staki kudekeza mtoto, na pia nataka kumfunza hard life," he said.



Terence is resolute about instilling life lessons in his kids

Terence is resolute about instilling essential life lessons in his children. Drawing from his own experiences, he emphasised that he does not want to pamper his kids but rather wants to teach them the value of hard work.

The comedian is keen on ensuring that his children understand the hardships their family endured, emphasising the importance of appreciating their current situation while not forgetting their roots.

"What I wouldn't want, ukweli tu ya Mungu, ni watoto wangu wa suffer. Sisi tumestruggle kupata food, amenities... Si hatukuwa hata na choo.

"Watoto wetu wakija tutawambia mahali tumetoka ndio firts of all wasiwaste what we have built and also appreciate wha we have built," he said.

Actor and Comedian Terence Creative

Reflecting on the lives of his brothers, Terence revealed their involvement in theft, a common path he also treaded.

Recounting the beating his second-born brother endured, including a broken hip, Terence painted a vivid picture of the struggles his family faced.

He However, he highlighted the transformation of his brother since then, citing that he left the dangerous path.

"Both of my brother walikuwa wezi. Mi nilikuwa petty thief. Bro yangu second born alipigwanga mob. wakamvunja hip. Hiyo ni ushuhuda. Alichangingi na sahi ni kijana mpoa. Our firts born ndio nilipata akipigwa nikakimbia kuita makarao," he said.

Actor and Comedian Terence Creative

Terence talks about the viral Papa Fred character

Terence gained widespread recognition for his Papa Fred character, a Congolese man involved in money laundering, featured in the popular 'Wash Wash' episodes.

