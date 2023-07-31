He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

According to an Instagram post he shared on July 30, Terence revealed that Kelvin met his untimely death after he was hit by a speeding car along Kiambu road on Saturday July 29.

Terence Creative shares last moments of Constable Kelvin Korir

Comedian Terence shared an emotional video taken just hours before Kelvin went to work. In the video, Kelvin is seen brimming with life and happiness, completely unaware of the fate that awaited him.

"Sad! Sad! Yaani sina nguvu kabisa. Korir is gone and no more, this video was taken hours before he went to his job only to meet his death on Saturday 29, 2023," Terence said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Terence Creative, who had met him four times that week, described him as a person with a pure soul, spreading happiness wherever he went.

"The ever-smiling cop, yaani mtu roho safi. This week we met four times it’s like he was saying goodbye," he said.

Constant Kelvin Korir meets his untimely death

According to the funny man, as Kelvin diligently carried out his duties on that day, tragedy struck when a speeding car careened towards him from Nairobi's direction.

Comedian Terence Creative Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicle struck him with force and dragged his body before colliding with another car in front.

"Someone stole a Prado from his boss, no driving experience at all only to come and knock to death this amazing soul. On this day our car had gone for errands he saw it and said to our driver wapi wadosi, wasalimie saana. Less than 30 mins after saying this our driver calls with this sad news yaani life is short.

"To God be the glory. He gave us Korir and He took him, yote tunamuachia. Yaani sina nguvu kabisaa, ni sawa bro," he said.

