The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

Lynet Okumu

In a heartfelt tribute, Terence Creative mourned his departed friend, reminiscing on the beautiful memories he left

Content Creator Terence Creative
Content Creator Terence Creative

Content creator Terence Creative is mourning the tragic loss of his friend Constable Kelvin Korir.

Recommended articles

According to an Instagram post he shared on July 30, Terence revealed that Kelvin met his untimely death after he was hit by a speeding car along Kiambu road on Saturday July 29.

Comedian Terence shared an emotional video taken just hours before Kelvin went to work. In the video, Kelvin is seen brimming with life and happiness, completely unaware of the fate that awaited him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sad! Sad! Yaani sina nguvu kabisa. Korir is gone and no more, this video was taken hours before he went to his job only to meet his death on Saturday 29, 2023," Terence said.

Content Creator Terence Creative
Content Creator Terence Creative Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Terence Creative & Milly Chebby speak out after shocking act of vandalism

Terence Creative, who had met him four times that week, described him as a person with a pure soul, spreading happiness wherever he went.

"The ever-smiling cop, yaani mtu roho safi. This week we met four times it’s like he was saying goodbye," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the funny man, as Kelvin diligently carried out his duties on that day, tragedy struck when a speeding car careened towards him from Nairobi's direction.

Comedian Terence Creative
Comedian Terence Creative Comedian Terence Creative Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

The vehicle struck him with force and dragged his body before colliding with another car in front.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Someone stole a Prado from his boss, no driving experience at all only to come and knock to death this amazing soul. On this day our car had gone for errands he saw it and said to our driver wapi wadosi, wasalimie saana. Less than 30 mins after saying this our driver calls with this sad news yaani life is short.

"To God be the glory. He gave us Korir and He took him, yote tunamuachia. Yaani sina nguvu kabisaa, ni sawa bro," he said.

Terence Creative
Terence Creative Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

DETAILS: Nominations are now Open for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

In the face of immense grief, Terence Creative finds solace in faith, acknowledging that Constable Korir's life was a gift from God

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Chart-topping secret: Diamond shares his music formula for conquering Africa

Chart-topping secret: Diamond shares his music formula for conquering Africa

He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

Mr Seed narrates lasting impact of April accident on his brain

Mr Seed narrates lasting impact of April accident on his brain

Sean Andrew shares his unfiltered approach to getting true love

Sean Andrew shares his unfiltered approach to getting true love

How Vesha's club launch went down in pomp and glamour [Photos]

How Vesha's club launch went down in pomp and glamour [Photos]

Burna Boy announces new album titled 'I Told Them…'

Burna Boy announces new album titled 'I Told Them…'

Afrobeats records another landmark feat as Wizkid sells out Tottenham Stadium

Afrobeats records another landmark feat as Wizkid sells out Tottenham Stadium

Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma [Photos]

Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's 1st born daughter Vesha Okello

A-list attendees: Jalang'o, Cebbie Koks among VIPs who graced Vesha's business launch

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Chipukeezy, Azziad Nasenya and Willis Raburu (PulseUhondoMtaani)

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom