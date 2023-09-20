The sports category has moved to a new website.

Terence & baby mama celebrate daughter, netizens gush over striking resemblance to Milly

Lynet Okumu

Terence Creative marks a special occasion for his firstborn daughter with Eunice Waneti, and fans are captivated by how much she resembles Milly Chebby.

Terence Creative
Terence Creative

Content creator Terence Creative is embracing the joy of parenthood as he celebrates his teenage daughter's 15th birthday.

The daughter, born during his previous relationship with Eunice Waneta, marked her special day, and Terence took to social media to honour her.

Terence shared a heartwarming Instagram message to his daughter, on Tuesday, highlighting how their journey has been since she was born.

"We are from far away, Happy Birthday, dear daughter. You fill our lives with joy and love every day. May your special day be as bright and beautiful as you are. I love you more than words can express," he wrote.

Terence Creative and his firstborn daughter with baby mama Eunice Waneta
Terence Creative and his firstborn daughter with baby mama Eunice Waneta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Terence Creative reveals situation with children and Baby Mama

What particularly caught the attention of netizens were the pictures shared by Terence, highlighting the striking resemblance the daughter shares with his wife, Milly Chebby.

The uncanny likeness between the two left many in awe. Some even mentioned that the pictures looked like those of Milly Chebby during her younger years.

Eunice Waneta, the girl's mother, also took to her social media to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

Terence Creative's firstborn daughter with baby mama Eunice Waneta
Terence Creative's firstborn daughter with baby mama Eunice Waneta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Terence & Milly speak out after shocking act of vandalism

She expressed her deep love and appreciation for her child, recalling the significant impact her daughter had on her life.

"Happy birthday my love ...17th September will forever be my favorite chapter in life. You changed my life in a beautiful way, and anytime I want to make a move, you're always my 1st thought. You have the most beautiful aura, so calm and loving," she wrote.

Eunice continued to express her admiration for her daughter's supportive role in the family.

"When things are so thick, you have always been my comforter. You have given your sisters the perfect face of a big sister," she wrote.

Terence Creative and his firstborn daughter with baby mama Eunice Waneta
Terence Creative and his firstborn daughter with baby mama Eunice Waneta Pulse Live Kenya

She concluded her message with a prayer for her daughter's well-being, "My prayers for you are that the Lord satisfies you with good and perfect health. No good thing shall be taken away from you, no evil eye shall see you. Anyone who plans evil against you, may they meet it before you," she said.

Mwihaki is the firstborn child of Terence Creative and Eunice Waneta. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the ex-couple embarked on a journey of co-parenting.

Terence has 2 children with Waneta and one child from his current relationship with Milly Chebby.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
