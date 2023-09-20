Terence & baby mama celebrate daughter, netizens gush over striking resemblance to Milly

The daughter, born during his previous relationship with Eunice Waneta, marked her special day, and Terence took to social media to honour her.

Terence sends a heartfelt birthday message to daughter

Terence shared a heartwarming Instagram message to his daughter, on Tuesday, highlighting how their journey has been since she was born.

"We are from far away, Happy Birthday, dear daughter. You fill our lives with joy and love every day. May your special day be as bright and beautiful as you are. I love you more than words can express," he wrote.

What particularly caught the attention of netizens were the pictures shared by Terence, highlighting the striking resemblance the daughter shares with his wife, Milly Chebby.

The uncanny likeness between the two left many in awe. Some even mentioned that the pictures looked like those of Milly Chebby during her younger years.

Terence Creative's baby mama celebrates daughter's birthday

Eunice Waneta, the girl's mother, also took to her social media to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

She expressed her deep love and appreciation for her child, recalling the significant impact her daughter had on her life.

"Happy birthday my love ...17th September will forever be my favorite chapter in life. You changed my life in a beautiful way, and anytime I want to make a move, you're always my 1st thought. You have the most beautiful aura, so calm and loving," she wrote.

Eunice continued to express her admiration for her daughter's supportive role in the family.

"When things are so thick, you have always been my comforter. You have given your sisters the perfect face of a big sister," she wrote.

She concluded her message with a prayer for her daughter's well-being, "My prayers for you are that the Lord satisfies you with good and perfect health. No good thing shall be taken away from you, no evil eye shall see you. Anyone who plans evil against you, may they meet it before you," she said.

Terence Creative, baby mama co-parenting journey

Mwihaki is the firstborn child of Terence Creative and Eunice Waneta. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the ex-couple embarked on a journey of co-parenting.