Why I was unable to walk for 5 months - Marya Okoth

Narrating the experience on her YouTube channel, Marya said after a movie night, she went to bed only to wake up with a numb leg.

At first, she thought it was a minor issue which with slight massage would have been okay, however, the issue was severe when she could no longer feel her leg.

“I tried to get out of bed but my left leg felt so heavy, I could actually not feel my left leg, I got scared but not really because I thought it was a minor issue that would have been sorted by a massage,’ she said.

YY Comedian's fiancee Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

Marya went on to tell her boyfriend of the situation, something he also took lightly until he pressed it a bit to find out whether it was genuine or her trying to create a light moment.

“When she told me she could not feel her leg I thought she was joking so to confirm whether she was feeling her leg, I pressed it and she could not feel anything,” YY said.

YY rushed his girlfriend to the hospital where tests showed that she had blood clots on her left leg.

She was admitted to the hospital to bring the blood clot down. Her leg was still unresponsive, and a CT scan showed nothing. Doctors opted for an MRI, so she had to see a neurosurgeon.

She was put on medication and the situation was managed well and was discharged later to recover at home.

With a young daughter on the side, YY took over parenting duties as the mother of his child was on medication and could not breastfeed.