ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why I was unable to walk for 5 months - Marya Okoth

Amos Robi

Marya Okoth who is YY comedian's girlfriend said she was unable to walk and breastfeed her young daughter something which tormented her

Marya Okoth
Marya Okoth

Comedian YY’s girlfriend Marya Okoth has opened up on her struggle with paralysis and inability to walk for close to five months

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Narrating the experience on her YouTube channel, Marya said after a movie night, she went to bed only to wake up with a numb leg.

At first, she thought it was a minor issue which with slight massage would have been okay, however, the issue was severe when she could no longer feel her leg.

“I tried to get out of bed but my left leg felt so heavy, I could actually not feel my left leg, I got scared but not really because I thought it was a minor issue that would have been sorted by a massage,’ she said.

YY Comedian's fiancee Marya Okoth
YY Comedian's fiancee Marya Okoth YY Comedian's fiancee Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Comedian YY reacts as his 10-month-old daughter gets ears pierced [Video]

Marya went on to tell her boyfriend of the situation, something he also took lightly until he pressed it a bit to find out whether it was genuine or her trying to create a light moment.

“When she told me she could not feel her leg I thought she was joking so to confirm whether she was feeling her leg, I pressed it and she could not feel anything,” YY said.

YY rushed his girlfriend to the hospital where tests showed that she had blood clots on her left leg.

She was admitted to the hospital to bring the blood clot down. Her leg was still unresponsive, and a CT scan showed nothing. Doctors opted for an MRI, so she had to see a neurosurgeon.

She was put on medication and the situation was managed well and was discharged later to recover at home.

With a young daughter on the side, YY took over parenting duties as the mother of his child was on medication and could not breastfeed.

READ: YY addresses betrayal by Kakamega family after building them a house

Marya slowly began recovering and was able to walk again. She said she took her time to heal completely before sharing the experience with her fans.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why I was unable to walk for 5 months - Marya Okoth

Why I was unable to walk for 5 months - Marya Okoth

Seasoned investigative journalist John-Allan Namu unveils new TV show [Video]

Seasoned investigative journalist John-Allan Namu unveils new TV show [Video]

Your fingerprints in my life will never fade – Sonko serenades wife with love

Your fingerprints in my life will never fade – Sonko serenades wife with love

Willis Raburu & ex-wife remember late daughter in emotional posts

Willis Raburu & ex-wife remember late daughter in emotional posts

Kennedy Murithi's farewell message as he exits NTV

Kennedy Murithi's farewell message as he exits NTV

Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance in new year's eve show [Video]

Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance in new year's eve show [Video]

Ciku Muiruri's message to politicians mourning Kasavuli sparks mixed reactions

Ciku Muiruri's message to politicians mourning Kasavuli sparks mixed reactions

Takeoff & 11 other rap talents who were killed in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Takeoff & 11 other rap talents who were killed in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Stevo Simple Boy was forced to share bed with 2 women in Mombasa [Video]

Stevo Simple Boy was forced to share bed with 2 women in Mombasa [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stevo Simple Boy

Why Stevo Simple Boy chose road over flight for Mombasa show

Justina Syokau's news song 2023

Mixed reactions as Justina Syokau releases new year song 'Twendi Twendi Thilii' [WATCH]

Citizen TV Reporter Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri issues personal statement after RMS food poisoning incident

Kenyan actor Gibson Gathu

6 things you didn't know about the late Gibson Gathu